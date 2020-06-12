Share This Article:

San Diego County officials announced Friday that personal-care businesses — including nail salons and massage therapists — can reopen for business on June 19.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“As with all the businesses that have been reopened, there will be restrictions,” said Supervisor Greg Cox at a media briefing on the latest coronavirus developments.

He also said the state of California is expected to soon release special rules that these businesses must follow to prevent infections.

The latest set of reopenings covers businesses under the general description of personal care and specifically includes nail salons, waxing, electrolysis, tattoo parlors and non-medical massage therapy.

Cox cautioned that not all businesses will be prepared to reopen, and advised customers to check in advance. He also reminded San Diegans to continue to follow the public health orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The fact that these business can reopen next week doesn’t mean the crisis is over and we can relax,” he said.

County Says Nail Salons, Massage Therapists Can Reopen in 1 Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: