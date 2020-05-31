‘La Mesa Strong’ Replaces Suffering as Thousands Join Cleanup Effort

By Ken Stone and Chris Stone

Share This Article:

Verras Gray of La Mesa has poured her life into Born Aviators Insurance Services. Over the weekend, she was willing to risk it.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

With a bat and golf club, she was poised to protect her shop above Hoffer’s Cigar Bar from roving youths spreading mayhem late Saturday and early Sunday.

“We weren’t going to let them set our building on fire,” said Gray, 54, whose business is in downtown La Mesa. “They would have to hurt us in order to do that.”

Having joined in making nine 911 calls, but with La Mesa police outnumbered, Gray was left with a male patron of the cigar and beer bar to defend the building on La Mesa Boulevard.

She admits being “scared as hell” as she saw the adjacent Union and Chase bank branches go up in flames. But when looters threatened, they backed off.

“They came up and said: ‘I’ve got some respect for a woman who’s going to defend her business,'” she recalls.

La Mesans were tender as well as tough Sunday as thousands flooded the hardest hit areas, carrying brooms, dust pans, scores of pizza boxes and countless water bottles — which could be found all over The Village commercial district.

Mayor Mark Arapostathis, touring the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center on 45 minutes’ sleep, was moved by a “completely organic” effort to erase the night’s scars.

Story continues below

Groups of people brought brooms and dust pans to downtown La Mesa to clean up and repair damage to businesses damaged by protesters. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteers gathered by the thousands in La Mesa Sunday morning to repair damage done by protestors the night before, such as this La Mesa Police Department window. Photo by Chris Stone Richard Delaney of Jamul brought a board to sign with a message of hope and unity for La Mesans. Photo by Ken Stone La Mesa residents boarded up broken windows and door in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center, where people looted and broke windows. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteers paint over graffiti as a building smolders in downtown La Mesa Sunday morning. Photo by Chris Stone Firemen put out smoldering material in a burned building in downtown La Mesa Sunday morning. Photo by Chris Stone A pro-police poster is tasked up in front of the Union Bank that was burned to the ground by protestors in downtown La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone A Union Bank lies in ruin after it was set ablaze the night before by arsonists and looters in downtown La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Workers install temporary fences are two banks that were burned during a night of fires and looting in downtown La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteers wheel plywood down a La Mesa street to help board up windows to protect businesses in case looters return to La Mesa for a second night. Photo by Chris Stone A man with brooms joins a prayer grouping in downtown La Mesa as volunteers cleaned up Sunday morning. Photo by Chris Stone People joined in prayer gathering on a sidewalk in La Mesa near buildings that were burned by protestors. Photo by Chris Stone An ATM and a deposit box are destroyed by fire at Union Bank in downtown La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Randall Lamb, a consulting engineer company, was gutted by fire by protesters. It was a La Mesa historical building. Photo by Chris Stone Workers prepare to board up windows that were broken during looting in La Mesa. Target stores were temporarily closed throughout the country. Photo by Chris Stone The Walmart at Grossmont Center in La Mesa blocked a side entrance to prevent looting. Photo by Chris Stone Barricades are moved at Grossmont Center in case of a second night of violence and looting in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone Two sheriff’s deputies guard the entrance to the La Mesa police department on Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone A Chase Bank sign lies in the debris of the burned building that was attacked by protesters. Photo by Chris Stone A La Mesa Historical Society plaque remains in front of the burned building that was being used by Randall Lamb a engineering consulting business. Photo by Chris Stone The wooden structure of Union Bank in downtown La Mesa still burns after a night of fires and looting following a daytime protest. Photo by Chris Stone More than 1,000 volunteers gathered to clean up and repair damage in downtown San Diego, including at the Play It Again Sports in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteers showed by in droves at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center to repair damage done by protestors who broke windows and looted. Photo by Chris Stone Families members showed up at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center Sunday morning to paint, clean and board up broken windows. Photo by Chris Stone A Vons on La Mesa Boulevard in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center was a site where looting and damage was committed by groups of young people after an afternoon of protest. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteers cut plywood to board up windows smashed by protesters at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center Saturday night. Photo by Chris Stone La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis, right) speaks with residents at a La Mesa shopping center that suffered damage by protesters. Photo by Chis Stone Walmart employees held signs saying the store was closed after it was looted the night before. Photo by Chris Stone Grossmont High School students Sofia Kruse, 15, and Meakalia Gilman (crouching), 16, made a chalk message saying “La Mesa love heals” next to a historic building that was gutted by fire by protesters. Photo by Chris Stone Sofia Kruse and Meakalia Gilman made a chalk message saying “La Mesa love heals” next to a historic building that was gutted by fire by protesters. Photo by Chris Stone A man examines a historic building that was gutted after protestors set fire to it the night before. Photo by Chris Stone Verras Gray of Born Aviators Insurance Services (left) defended Hoffer’s Cigar Bar and her business upstairs overnight Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone A burned Union Bank that was still smoldering after a night of violence in La Mesa is reflected in water from firemen’s hoses. Photo by Chris Stone A colorful chalk message, “Rebuild La Mesa” was drawn next to a parking lot with two banks that were burned to the ground by protesters. Photo by Chris Stone A historic La Mesa building occupied by the Randall Lamb firm was gutted by flames in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone A Chase Bank’s contents were destroyed after being set ablaze by protestors. Photo by Chris Stone

“People woke up and saw (the need),” he said. “And beyond just cleaning up, their presence here has given relief to the businesses that burned down.”

Only feet from the entrance to Vons, looted after a mostly peaceful police-station protest at the nearby Civic Center, “Dr. A” as he’s known in the town of 60,000 said the rioting was the worst thing that’s happened to him since his father passed away when he was 6.

But speaking of the arsonists, the longtime educator said: “Their evilness has been wiped away by the love of La Mesa coming out. … This is the real La Mesa, the La Mesa that cares…. It’s devastating. But this right here gives hope and it’s a step in the right direction.”

Arapostathis had been touring his town’s devastation since daybreak, about 6:15 a.m., when he encountered good Samaritans asking how to help. They began repairing, painting and cleaning.

“They were just being present for the business owners … some had lost so much,” he told CBS8 San Diego. It turned despair into hope, he said

Signs of hope and help were everywhere Sunday during a four-hour tour by Times of San Diego — ahead of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. citywide curfew.

Ron Delaney of Jamul and his wife, Laurie, brought a long piece of wood with a statement of support attached. They invited people to sign the fence-sized slat. A couple hundred did.

“The thugs that did this aren’t going to win,” said the contractor who sometimes works in La Mesa. “We just need to stand together in love.”

Katie Quijada of La Mesa arrived at the La Mesa Springs center around 9 a.m. with brooms and other gear. She offered spritzes from a Germ-X hand sanitizer bottle to anyone who needed it.

Caryn Christensen of Lakeside helped Roundtable Pizza pass out donated slices. “I just jumped in and started helping serving,” she said. “Trying to be the good.”

Zed Hill, associate pastor of Rock Church in El Cajon, said 50-60 congregants converged at the Vons center. “We’re a do-something church,” he said. “Always want to be a solution to the problem.”

Julio Audelo of Anchor Church in San Diego led a prayer across the street from Randall Lamb. They also sang “God bless America.” [A member of Bugles Across America, a native La Mesan who gave only his first name, Frank, later played taps nearby.]

Meakalia Gilman, 16, and Grossmont High School classmate Sofia Kruse, 15, worked on a chalk message — “La Mesa Love Heals” — near the fire-gutted Randall Lamb building on Palm Avenue. “We’re just trying to do what we can,” said Meakalia.

Said Sofia, who lives a couple blocks away: “We could hear the police sirens all night, and … smelled the smoke. It was horrible. I kind of just want to make everyone else feel a (little better).”

They did their work near an alley where the side of the building — with windows smashed out — had a large LA MESA STRONG message covering up graffiti.

That became the name of a new Facebook group aimed at connecting businesses that need help with those interested in coming to their aid. The “Volunteer Revitalization Group” had more than 1,000 members within 12 hours.

Keri Crown is one of the administrators of the La Mesa Strong Facebook group. She said more than a thousand people turned out Sunday to help with the cleanup.

And a GoFundMe drive — titled La Mesa Business Disaster Recovery — aimed to raise $50,000. It surpassed $56,000 late Sunday night via 729 donors.

Steve Clay, whose family has been in La Mesa since 1920, is the 17-year owner of a Postal Annex franchise south of Vons.

Vandals shattered windows and wrecked his computer — “obviously thousands of dollars” in damage, he said. Insurance will cover it, thankfully.

“It’s overwhelming the gratitude of the people that came out at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Clay said, “[They] showed up with wood, saws, hammers [to] just do it, and helped out.”

Wendy Fenstermacher gave him a hug. Referring to the destruction, she told him: “This is NOT what La Mesa is about.” She circled her arms to take in the hundreds pitching in to clear debris. “THIS is what La Mesa is about.”

Phil Hoffman, 12-year owner of Hoffer’s Cigar Bar, said he didn’t come out the previous night (“I wasn’t going to risk my life for that”) and didn’t know till Sunday morning that tenants were guarding his popular hangout currently closed amid COVID.

Like many other business owners, he planned to board up his windows to stave off a sequel. (It didn’t happen. Sheriff’s deputies were present. Even federal Homeland Security Department vehicles were seen on the street.)

“I don’t know how many of the perps are in this crowd, walking by to see what happened,” he said, likening them to arsonists who like to inspect their work.

Vice Mayor Bill Baber, who joined the mayor at the Vons inspection, said the people who rallied outside the police station during the daylight was a reasonable civil rights protest.

“They had every right to do it,” he said. “That’s not what was happening last night. Last night was a class of criminal that was different.”

Insurance broker Gray — the lady wielding the golf clubs — said she was at Loews buying a barbecue when clients began calling from New York and Miami, asking: “What’s going on in La Mesa?” She came “flying” to her business.

“I love what I do. And you can’t let them win,” she said. “We weren’t going to run from this.”

Addressing the vandals, she said: “I could have been sleeping when you popped off a Molotov cocktail and killed me. You’re criminals. We had a sign up on our window: ‘I can’t breathe.’ But your message is now gone. It’s gone.”

She said her business represents every dime of her retirement.

“It’s me,” she said. “And I’m going to live and breathe that business. … I’m going to have the last word, and it isn’t going to be their words.”

‘La Mesa Strong’ Replaces Suffering as Thousands Join Cleanup Effort was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: