San Diego’s Iconic Souplantation Buffets Closing Permanently, CEO Says

By Ken Stone

Social media was ablaze Thursday amid rumors — finally confirmed — that San Diego-based Garden Fresh Restaurants Corp. was permanently closing its Souplantation restaurants.

The self-serve buffet chain has been a San Diego institution since 1978. Its sister chain Sweet Tomatoes also is shutting down.

The San Diego Union-Tribune quoted Garden Fresh CEO John Haywood as citing FDA guidance that included discontinuing self-serve stations, like self-serve beverages in fast food, “but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets.”

“The regulations are understandable, but unfortunately, it makes it very difficult to reopen,” he told the paper. “And I’m not sure the health departments are ever going to allow it. We could’ve overcome any other obstacle, and we’ve worked for eight weeks to overcome these intermittent financial challenges but it doesn’t work if we are not allowed to continue our model.”

The shutdown was first reported Thursday by Sandiegoville.com, which said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the chain to convert a temporary closure since mid-March to permanent status.

“I have worked at Garden Fresh Restaurants … since my last semester in college,” said a Facebook post (since deleted) by a Garden Fresh marketing project manager. “I honestly thought I was going to retire there, but due to the recent COVID 19 pandemic we have exhausted all options to remain a viable company. What we had hoped was just a temporary closure is now permanent. I am heartbroken that my career (and all other 5,000 employees careers) has come to such an abrupt end.”

Sandiegoville.com, which quoted the manager, removed the employee’s name from its story, which was cited by Wikipedia — using Souplantation in the past tense.

The last official statement from Garden Fresh came March 16 from CEO Haywood, who posted: “Because of the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, a reopening date will be announced at a later time…. Our commitment to our guests and team members remains as dedicated as ever and we look forward to serving you again shortly.”

Garden Fresh — whose first Souplantation was on Mission Gorge Road in Grantville — didn’t respond to Times of San Diego requests for comment. The chain’s store locator listed 11 locations in San Diego County.

In 2017, Garden Fresh announced Haywood as its new CEO after roles at Black Angus Steakhouses, celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s Burger Palace and Metromedia Restaurant Group.

Called a “hospitality turnaround specialist,” Haywood would be tasked with running a 97-location company emerging from bankruptcy following its purchase by Cerberus Capital Management of New York, Garden Fresh said.

“John is the perfect guy to take our unique brands to the next level,” said Gene Baldwin, former interim CEO of Garden Fresh and member of the Board of Directors. “He has a keen understanding of consumer insights, culinary trends, and operations management in addition to the financial acumen it takes to succeed in today’s challenging environment.”

On Eater San Diego, Candice Woo wrote: “Although Souplantation may have been long past its heyday, the eateries were still a comforting, affordable dining option for much of America. And if a restaurant company of its size and resources can’t make it, what hope is there for everyone else?”

Meanwhile, fans of the restaurant chain were mourning yet another cultural loss.

UMMM SOUPLANTATION IS TRENDING BECAUSE OF ONE ARTICLE CIRCULATING THE INTERNET SAYING IT’S GOING TO CLOSE ALL LOCATIONS. I NEED AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT. THE OLD LADY IN ME IS ABOUT TO LOSE IT. && YES ALL CAPS IS NECESSARY pic.twitter.com/NKWPSK3HHU — ♒️ 𝙰𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚊 ♒️ (@coffeemug__) May 7, 2020

If I knew my last time at Souplantation was going to be my last time I would of gone harder — CeCe🍓⚰️ (@mortia_) May 7, 2020

The Souplantation Twitter feed hasn’t been fed since March 16, when it offered “Virtual hugs 🤗❤️” to its 22,400 followers.

Updated at 6:54 p.m. May 7, 2020

