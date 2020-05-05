California Suing Uber and Lyft to Classify Drivers as Employees

Share This Article:

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday a lawsuit against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft accusing them of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors.

“We believe it’s time for all workers to be treated fairly,” said Becerra in an online press conference. “We believe innovation doesn’t require you mistreat workers.”

He said the suit is being filed in response to Assembly Bill 5, which requires most independent contractors to become shift employees under California labor laws.

Becerra was joined by the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

The lawsuit would seek restitution for hundreds of thousands of drivers, with penalties of $2,500 per driver. The total could potentially reach several hundred million dollars or more.

“Uber and Lyft are thumbing their noses at the California legislature,” said San Diego City Atty. Mara Elliott. “Uber and Lyft are billion-dollar companies that aren’t following the rules.”

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said the drivers are essential workers during the pandemic, yet are “exposing themselves to danger every day” without employment protections.

The rideshare companies have committed to spending over $90 million on a ballot measure in November to overturn Assembly Bill 5.

