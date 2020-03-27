State Jobless Rate Fell in February, But Numbers Predate Surge of COVID-19 Claims

Share This Article:

San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly in February, although the numbers predate the massive shutdowns that have since occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate through Feb. 29 fell to 3.2%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. The county’s unemployment rate had been below 3.5% for seven straight months.

That will change for the March report, however, as state officials already have reported a massive increase in unemployment claims due to mass coronavirus closures.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership warned that San Diego County could face the loss of 350,000 jobs.

The claims doubled from March 15 to 17, then rose to more than 100,000 a day from March 18-20.

Statewide unemployment dipped to 4.3% from January to February. Nationwide, unemployment sat at an adjusted 3.8% in February.

Non-farm industries in the San Diego-Carlsbad region added an estimated 9,800 jobs, and farm jobs increased by 500 from January to February.

The professional and business services industry added 4,600 jobs; education and health services, 2,900 jobs. Construction added 1,800; government, 1,400; other services, 900; leisure and hospitality and financial both added 500 jobs, according to the EDD.

The biggest month-over-month losses came in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, down 2,700. Manufacturing jobs fell by 200.

– Staff reports

