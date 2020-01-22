4 Patio Group Restaurants Put Up for Sale Amid $300 Million Fraud Case

Share This Article:

A San Diego commercial real estate brokerage announced Wednesday it will handle the sale of four restaurants once owned and operated by Gina Champion-Cain.

The sale authorized by a court-appointed receiver comes amid a $300 million fraud case against the well-known San Diego restaurant entrepreneur, who is accused of soliciting investors to make short-term, high-interest loans for alcohol licenses.

Colliers International San Diego Region is handling the sale of two restaurants that are still operating — the Patio on Lamont and Saskas — as well as the former Himmelberg’s and Swell Coffee Co. Also for sale are two parking lots.

“This portfolio represents a unique investment opportunity to acquire up to six properties in the heart of two of San Diego’s most bustling neighborhoods: East Village and Pacific Beach,” said Bill Shrader of Colliers. “The four buildings feature fully-fixtured restaurant operations with high-level upgrades that are all positioned for future success.”

Another brokerage, Next Wave Commercial, is handling the sale of Bao Beach and four Surf Rider Pizza locations.

