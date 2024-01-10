Reanne Acasio and Anita D., at “Celebrating Community Voices” part of the Powers New Voices Festival in 2019. Photo credit: Rich Soublet II.

The Old Globe will present the 11th annual Powers New Voices Festival, a three-day event with readings of 10 new American plays by emerging and award-winning playwrights.

The free festival, including new works by San Diegans, opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.

Reservations for tickets are available online or by calling Ticket Services at (619) 234-5623. A line for standby seating will form 30 minutes before each performance.

“Celebrating Community Voices,” an evening of short works created by San Diego playwrights through the Globe’s arts engagement programs, is scheduled to open the weekend. The evening will feature readings of six 10-minute plays by local artists MG Green, Marie Vasari Hislop, Eliza Hugee, Ms. JHawk, Brian T. Josten and Ric Scales.



The first of four full-length new American play readings follows. At 4 p.m. Saturday see Emerson Loses Her ‘Miand’ by Laura Winters, followed by the Globe-commissioned Pleasant by Inda Craig-Galván at 7:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote by Bernardo Cubría will be performed, followed by and another Globe commission, Empty Ride by Keiko Green, at 7:30 p.m.



“The Powers New Voices Festival enters its second decade as one of the most compelling and unique celebrations of American playwriting,” said Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “For 10 years the Globe’s investment in new work for the American stage through commissions, workshops and productions has resulted in major contributions to the national repertoire.”