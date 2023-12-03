The roots of surf music go deeper than the Beach Boys and Jan & Dean. Photo credit: Screen shot, surfmuseum.org

The California Surf Museum in Oceanside welcomes author David Matuszak at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a discussion of surf culture cast through the lens of music.

Matuszak, who examined local surfing in his San Onofre: Memories of a Legendary Surfing Beach, will take a look at the “California Sound,” which guided a generation of surfers during the 1960s Golden Age of Surfing.

The genres enjoyed by California’s earliest surfers, however, pre-date the songs made famous by the Beach Boys, Jan & Dean and Dick Dale.

Surfers on Southern California beaches, like San Onofre, were strumming much different tunes leading up to the ‘60s, Matuszak argues.

GIven that music associated with surfing helped to immortalize the sport, Matuszak will take a look at the evolution of surf music and its effects on the culture at large.

Matuszak will sign copies of his San Onofre surfing book following his presentation and can inscribe gift copies.

Admission is free, but seats must be reserved by calling (760) 721-6876.

Current exhibits at the museum include “The Science of Surfing” and works by photographer Jeff Divine.