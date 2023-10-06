Crowds on the first day of Comic-Con 2022. Times of San Diego photo

Sick of all those hours online trying to secure an elusive Comic-Con badge?

The Comic-Con Museum has announced the new Legend membership, which will include for the first time, a four-day – Preview Night too – badge for San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

But guaranteed access doesn’t come cheap –and sales open Saturday.

Legend memberships, at $1,900 for a year, include unlimited general museum admission for one year and the coveted badge for Comic-Con, which begins July 24, 2024.

The Legend membership costs roughly six times the price of a Comic-Con badge.

But there’s more to the membership. Other perks include priority registration for museum events, invitations to members-only previews, two free general memberships for children under 17 (Legend member accompany them), discounts ranging from 10-50% on museum shopping, tickets and workshops and seminars, a private docent tour of the museum and recognition on the venue’s Donor Wall and web site.

Legend memberships go on sale to existing museum members at 10 a.m. Saturday. The pre-sale continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

There are two ways to complete a purchase during the pre-sale. Fill out the online interest form to receive a call from museum staff to process payments, or go in person to the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

Legend memberships are limited to one per member while supplies last. Quantities are limited.

Public sale begins Thursday online via the sdcomic-con eBay account, the only official eBay account of San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC).