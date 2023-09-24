FILE PHOTO: Usher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Pop star Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas,, the NFL, Apple Music and music label Roc Nation announced Sunday.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” the Grammy winner said in the statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Since the release of his debut album in 1994, Usher Raymond IV has sold over 80 million records worldwide, climbing atop music charts and bringing home eight Grammy awards.

Billboard magazine crowned him the second most successful artist of the 2000s.

“U Got It Bad,” “OMG” and “Yeah!” are among the 44-year-old singer’s chart-toppers. Usher is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of his residency, titled “Usher: My Way.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career,” NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in the news release announcing the decision.

Usher has been on seven major tours, at least two of which featured stops in San Diego, the “8701 Evolution” tour in 2002 and the “OMG” tour in 2010-11.

Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by R&B star Rihanna, was the most-watched halftime performance of all time, organizers said.

Iconic artists including Prince, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder and Dr. Dre have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years.

