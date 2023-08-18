Jeff Berkley. Photo credit: Jeff Berkley and the Banned via Facebook

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame will induct six new musicians in November, including Jeff Berkley, recently named Artist of the Year at the San Diego Music Awards.

This year’s Hall of Fame class honors an array of musicians “with a focus on kinship and contributions to the musical community,” according to hall officials:

Berkley, a prolific singer/songwriter and guitarist, has produced hundreds of local artists in the studio over the last 20 years. He also received the 2023 San Diego Music Award “Artist of the Year” honor.

Fred Benedetti is a classical guitarist with decades of teaching experience at the university level in San Diego County.

Mary Dolan, who died in 2022, was a singer/songwriter and high-energy performer. She was one of the many talents to emerge from the open mic scene of the late 90’s/early 2000s that catapulted acts like Jewel and Jason Mraz to stardom.

World percussionist Monette Marino has represented San Diego internationally, sharing her love for rhythm and infectious grooves.

Violinist Jamie Shadowlight, who earlier this year was diagnosed with cancer. Local musicians united behind her in her battle with the disease.

San Diego-raised Mike Wofford, a pianist active in the jazz world as far back as the 1960’s, accompanied legendary vocalists Sarah Vaughn in 1979 and Ella Fitzgerald through the ’90s.

“The SDMHOF honors musical contributors, who have committed their lives to music and San Diego,” said founder Jefferson Jay, “There is a rich history of great music in San Diego. We are celebrating this community, enhancing awareness and appreciation of musicians in our beloved home.”

Berkley will perform at the Nov. 3 ceremony with his group Jeff Berkley and the Banned, along with fellow inductees Wofford, Benedetti, Marino and Shadowlight.

Also slated to perform are Hall of Famer Lisa Sanders, Jay, hip-hop humorist Rob Deez and hall house band Gato Papacitos.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Dawn Steel Award for Strength recipient, given annually to someone who has shown strength in the face of adversity.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the city’s rich musical past, honoring more than a century of San Diego music. Members include Marine Band San Diego, Eagles’ songwriter Jack Tempchin, pop star Mraz, legendary rockers the Beat Farmers and boogie-woogie pianist Sue Palmer.

Jay will host fifth annual Hall of Fame ceremony at VISION: A Center for Spiritual Thought, in Grantville. Tickets can be purchased online.