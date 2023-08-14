Chefs Elliott and Kelly Townsend. Photo credit: Courtesy, Long Story Short

The new restaurant, Long Story Short, is all about local – two residents of the neighborhood, born in nearby communities, will be the chefs.

They are the husband-and-wife team, Chefs Elliott and Kelly Townsend, who are taking charge of their own restaurant for the first time.

“This is not just a restaurant,” Elliott Townsend said. “It’s a collection of things Kelly and I have compiled to tell a story – a story of time, places and people from our more than 10 years together. We are from this city and we love it dearly.”

The veterans of the San Diego restaurant scene recently concluded a 20-month guest kitchen residency at Vino Carta Solana Beach, the sip-and-shop wine bar and store. Their new spot, on University Avenue, opens Wednesday.

Long Story Short, a restaurant opening in North Park. Photo credit: Courtesy, Long Story Short

Both are known in San Diego restaurant circles – Elliott was in the kitchen at Juniper & Ivy and Kelly at Cowboy Star. At Long Story Short, they are set to shift their menu of California cuisine every few weeks based on what they can source locally and seasonally.

Some of those sources include Chino Farms in Rancho Santa Fe and Saraspe Seafoods out of Seaforth in Mission Bay. Natural wines from small producers around the world will be the focus of the wine menu and there are six taps for draft beer as well, with plans to feature independent craft breweries in San Diego.

Elliott was born and raised in National City, while Kelly grew up in Point Loma. They met at the Art Institute of California – San Diego, where they both earned bachelor’s degrees in culinary management. They reside in North Park.

Three of the dishes expected to be on the opening night menu are dry-aged local bluefin tuna, with tamarind dashi and cucumber salad; corn agnolotti, with brown butter and huitlacoche, and white sea bass crudo with cochinita salsa and figs.

“The meals we are going to create are an evolution of our relationship, our journey, and what’s still to come,” said Elliott Townsend. “The music is what we listen to, the wine is what we drink, and the food is what we believe you should be eating at this precise moment. Long story short, this is us, and North Park is our home.”

The restaurant, 3017 University Ave., is open for dinner service only, beginning at 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are available online.

Bar service begins at 4 p.m. each day, with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests also can enjoy 50% off bottles of wine that are $90 or more on Wednesdays.

Long Story Short takes over the space formerly filled by Little Thief Wine Bar & Kitchen.