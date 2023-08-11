The Perseid meteor shower returns this weekend, and the best views are from remote places away from city lights. Here, north of Castaic Lake, Aug. 12, 2013. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

As always there are various and sundry earthly pursuits this San Diego weekend, but it’s also one when you can look to the heavens to be awed and inspired.

The famed Perseid meteor shower has cooperated this year on two counts. One, it’s happening during a crescent moon – the night skies will be nice and dark for good visibility. Second, they conveniently peak on a weekend. This one, in fact, with the best viewing expected late Saturday and into the wee hours Sunday. The key? Head out of the cities and suburbs to the backcountry. One option? The Julian Star Fest, happening all weekend at the Menghini Winery, but free to the public from dusk Saturday until 11 p.m.

The Toro Nagashi Festival at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park gives family and friends the chance to float a lantern to remember loves ones they’ve lost. There will be various performances in the Inamori Pavilion, along with food and sake vendors too. The fest opens at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with last entry at 5 p.m.

Go suck a lemon! It’s not a very nice thing to say, but the phrase might have a different meaning at Chula Vista’s 26th annual Lemon Festival. The free festival, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, includes two stages of live music, a lemon cook-off, kids zone, arts and crafts vendors and a wine and beer garden. Head to Third Avenue between Memorial Park and E Street.

With Hess Fest, the noted brewer brings more fun in the sun to Imperial Beach. Courtesy Port of San Diego

Oceanside hosts a grand re-opening for the John Landes Community Center, 2855 Cedar Road, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Tri City neighborhood. The center was renovated, and there are new services and programs, including a full-service library, and community and study rooms. Hear live mariachis, share in crafts, games and activities for kids and families and win prizes too.

There’s many a fine craft brew in town, but how many brewers host their own fest? Mike Hess Brewing does just that with its Hess Fess in Imperial Beach. The 13th annual event, at Pier Plaza Park, south of the fishing pier, starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and features four bands, guest breweries, a corn hole tournament and bites too. Admission costs $40.

Tap into the Filipino punk and hardcore scene at the Aklasan Fest at UC San Diego’s Che Café at 4:30 p.m Saturday. Negative Blast and AninoKo top the lineup for the all-ages show. Arrive early and there’s vegan lumpia and siopao for those with an appetite, and vendors to browse in the nearby courtyard. Tickets cost $12 pre-sale.

Prefer vino, mead and cider? Up north, try the Sip the City tasting festival in the outdoor fountain and dome at Escondido City Hall. The event, at 5 p.m. Saturday, features 14 urban wineries, meaderies and cideries and eats from California Poppy along with live music. Admission costs $79.