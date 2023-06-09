Kick up your heels, Mediterranean-style, at the San Diego Greek Fest, or at a blues fest in the East Village or a house music fest on the bayfront. Photo credit: Screen shot, sdgreekfestival.com

The San Diego County Fair theme, “Get Out There” is apt for this whole San Diego weekend. First, it’s the opening weekend of the fair. Add in two downtown music fests, two culture fests, two music icons, plus beer and books too? Get out there, indeed.

The Del Mar fair has a lot going on. Rides? Check. Outlandish food? Yup. Award winners from throughout the county? Of course. Concerts and special events galore? Yes! First up this weekend, Kevin Hart on Friday, “Out at the Fair” on Saturday, and the demolition derby preliminaries at 2 p.m. Sunday and the finals at 4:45 p.m. La Adictiva closes things out Sunday. Admission costs $20 on weekends, but pro tip – on Fridays, kids 12 and under are free.

The third annual City Heights Street Food Fest, at 5 p.m. Friday, will be a family-friendly evening of live art, music, drinks, games and eats. Kids are free and tickets start at $15, with $5 off for City Heights residents.

Book lovers have a chance to see more than one renowned author this weekend:

2:30 p.m. Friday – Lisa See discusses her new book Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, at the Dove Library in Carlsbad.

10 a.m. Saturday – the free Latino Book & Family Festival at MiraCosta College in Oceanside features as one of the keynote speakers, author Reyna Grande. More than 100 exhibitors are scheduled.

4 p.m. Saturday – Warwick’s Books hosts author Isabel Allende to discuss and sign her new book, The Wind Knows My Name.

Can’t afford that Greek cruise this summer? Head over to the San Diego Greek Festival at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church near Balboa Park. There will be live music, dancing and the food will be plentiful. Admission is $3 and kids under 12 are free, as are active members of the military and first responders.

The 12th annual Summer San Diego Brew Fest begins at NTC Park at Liberty Station with more than 70 breweries featuring 200 beers. Need more? There’s food trucks, lawn games and cover bands too. Admission for the event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, starts at $50.

Summer doesn’t always burn off the blues. Dancing might help though. Try these music fests, both on Saturday, as the mood strikes:

Shipwrecks House Music Festival, with OMNOM, Ciszak and Freak On leading the bill, starts at 2 p.m. at multiple stages at Waterfront Park. Admission is $75.

The 2nd annual East Village Blues Fest includes San Diego Music Award winners Whitney Shay and The Taryn Donath Trio, along with nominee Anthony Cullins and special guest Brother Yusef. Tickets for the event, at 3 p.m., cost $25.

Two Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers, superstars of different eras, perform Sunday. Choices, choices. At 7 p.m. Diana Ross, whose reign began with the Supremes, arrives at the Rady Shell with her “Music Legacy” tour. Tickets start at $75. To the south, at 7:45 p.m., pop star Janet Jackson will take the stage at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista for the “Together Again” tour with Ludacris. Only resale tickets remain.