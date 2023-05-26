Summer Movies in the Park. Photo credit: County News Center

San Diego County’s Summer Movies in the Park season opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend at three sites throughout the region.

An event at the downtown Waterfront Park Friday kicks off the free summer showing of films in the open air at both county and city parks. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be screened, and food trucks and activities for children will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, films will be shown at two parks, one in North County and one in South County:

Angels in the Outfield – Valley Center Community Park, 6:30 p.m.

Top Gun: Maverick – Lincoln Acres County Park, National City, 7 p.m.

The first weekend of June, Lightyear will screen at Silver Wing Neighborhood Park in Otay Mesa.

Parks in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Lakeside, Poway, Ramona, Vista are among the dozens of sites to host screenings during the season, which continues each weekend through Oct. 27.

The films set to be shown are family friendly and range from modern releases to classics. They include Coco, Finding Nemo, Encanto, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Sandlot, Star Wars: Episode I, Toy Story 2 and Zootopia.

Fore more information, view the full calendar of parks and films.