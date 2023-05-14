“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” stars at the Los Angeles premiere. Photo via @MarvelStudios Twitter

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” earned another $60.5 million this weekend to easily keep its spot atop the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The latest edition of the space-traveling comedy/adventure Marvel franchise was well ahead of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed $13 million in its sixth week of release, Comscore reported.

See more The #1 movie in the galaxy 🌟



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/eRzaW2Gx1x #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/men4Gv8vyA — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) May 6, 2023

Third place went to “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” which opened with $6.5 million Friday through Sunday.

“Evil Dead Rise” was fourth with $3.7 million in its fourth week, followed by “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” with $2.5 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Hypnotic” ($2.3 million), “John Wick: Chapter 4” ($1.9 million), “Love Again” ($1.5 million), “Air” ($875,357) and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” ($740,000).

City News Service contributed to this article.