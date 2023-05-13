The 34th annual Balboa Park Pow Wow kicked off Saturday with song, dance, drumming, fellowship — and smells of fried food and burning sage wafting in the air.

Taking place under alternating cloudy and sunny skies, the Pow Wow is a celebration and showcase of Native American culture and traditions. Several hundred gathered outside a circle blessed with burning sage at the corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

The free celebration continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The public was given an opportunity to place paper money on a blanket in the middle of the circle to donate to the sponsor, The San Diego American Indian Health Center.

About 1 p.m. Saturday, color leaders and dancers entered the circle and made their way around it.

Dancers included members of tribes from Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Oklahoma.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, a member of the Tlingit Haida Indian Tribes of Juneau, Alaska, spoke Saturday and was honored with a spiritual cleaning ceremony.

Calling the event an “incredibly spiritual experience,” Gloria said: “I think that it is extremely important to give voice and to give recognition to the indigenous people and their contributions to those who live here in San Diego. Native Americans contribute so much to the San Diego community. … Too often those contributions are overlooked and sometimes underappreciated.”

Pow Wows are a spiritual experience for American Indians and a chance to preserve and pass on the customs and traditions that keep Native heritage alive, said organizers.

Saturday’s event showcased traditional activities such as Kumeyaay Bird Singing, Gourd Dancing, Inter-Tribal Dancing and Honoring of community leaders.

Paul Cuero Jr., former chairman of the Campo Kumeyaay Nation, was honored for his service to the Kumeyaay Nation, the Native community on a state and national levels and his commitment to youth and preserving Kumeyaay traditions.

Randy Edmonds, a member of the Kiowa/Caddo Tribes of Oklahoma, will be honored at 3 p.m. Sunday for his lifelong service to the Native community. Edmonds has been a leader and instrumental in bringing much needed services in both Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

Edmonds is a spiritual leader and adviser who won an Emmy for voicing John Legend’s animated feature “Crow: The Legend.”

Visitors walked along vendor booths that sold apparel, jewelry, Native American crafts and Indian Fry bread.

San Diego American Indian Health Center promotes excellence in health care with respect for custom and tradition with the goal to reduce health disparities for San Diego’s Urban American Indian and improve care, resulting in increased life expectancy and improved quality of life.

Sunday’s schedule of events, which includes a Mother’s Day salute: