Poway Symphony Orchestra’s principal flutist Katie Kim. Photo courtesy Poway Symphony Orchestra.

The Poway Symphony Orchestra will have its final concert of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at the Poway Center for Performing Arts.

“Musical Contrasts” will offer a variety of musical styles ranging from Classical to light French elegance and Romantic grandeur, and features Poway Symphony Orchestra’s principal flutist Katie Kim.

This concert will open with Mozart’s Overture to Cosi fan Tutte. Next on the program will be two playful pieces for the flute and orchestra from French composers, with Kim as soloist: The Sonata by Francis Poulenc and the Concertino by Cécile Chaminade. The concert will conclude with Symphony No. 2 by Brahms, known as the “sunniest and warmest” of his four symphonies.

“We’re calling this concert ‘Musical Contrasts’ because the music covers a variety of styles and moods,” said PSO Conductor John LoPiccolo. “We’ll start with a very Classical piece from Mozart and then shift to the beautiful, elegant French pieces for orchestra and flute. I’m delighted to introduce our brilliant principal flutist, Katie Kim, as soloist. These pieces require a virtuoso flutist, and Katie brings them to life beautifully with her technical ability and soulful interpretation. We’ll close the concert with the grandeur of the Brahms symphony.”

Kim is a flutist and private instructor based in San Diego. As a soloist, she has been a prize winner of many competitions and has performed as an orchestral and ensemble musician throughout the U.S. and Scotland. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin Conservatory, as well as a Master of Arts in Chamber Music and a Master of Music in Flute Performance from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

A product of the Poway Unified School District’s award-winning music program, Kim started playing flute in fifth grade at Tierra Bonita School. She continued at Twin Peaks Middle School and then Poway High School, where she graduated in 2014. She was active in marching band, wind ensemble and orchestra and performed her senior recital on the PCPA stage before enrolling at Oberlin.

“I’m so thrilled to be performing these two pieces with the Poway Symphony Orchestra,” Kim said. “The music is so beautiful — the Chaminade is romantic and melodic, while the Poulenc is playful and theatrical. It’s very special to be able to perform in the community where I grew up and where I began my flute studies.”

The concert will be performed under the direction of John LoPiccolo, Music Director and Conductor. Tickets are now on sale at powaycenter.com or by contacting the Poway Center for the Performing Arts box office at 858-748-0505.

For more information about the Poway Symphony Orchestra and upcoming concerts, visit www.powaysymphonyorchestra.org.