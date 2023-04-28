ArtWalk in Little Italy. Photo credit: Screen shot, @ArtWalkSD via Facebook

See artists’ finest work in Little Italy Saturday and Sunday as the first of San Diego’s popular ArtWalks takes place for 2023.

The event, on India Street from Beech to Grape streets, features a range of pieces from 250 painters, sculptors, photographers and more.

Featured artists include Mieko Anekawa of La Jolla, Jen Duran of San Diego, Mac Hillenbrand of Carlsbad, Melissa Marquardt of Encinitas and Nic McGuire, who maintains a San Diego studio.

Also, look for the Charity Art Auction, featuring 29 artists who used bicycles, helmets, bells, and baskets to form rideable and functional custom art. Electra Bicycle Company, founded in Leucadia, donated the bikes and more for the auction.

In addition, there will be live music on four stages. Performers include Ash Easton, recently named Best New Artist at the San Diego Music Awards.

Take a stroll from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. In addition, skip parking and traffic hassles with the help of the Metropolitan Transit System, which has set aside free transit passes for the event.

More ArtWalks follow at Liberty Station in August and Carlsbad in September.