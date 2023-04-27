Jeff Berkley and Gilbert Castellanos won top honors at the San Diego Music Awards, for Artist and Album of the Year, respectively.
They each collected two awards. Berkley also won Best Country or Americana Album with this band, the banned, for “I Can Reach the Stars,” while Castellanos’ “Espérame en el Cielo” also was named Best Jazz or Blues Album.
In addition, Daring Greatly took Song of the Year honors for “Never a Goodbye” and Ash Easton was named Best New Artist, among more than two dozen awards handed out to local artists.
Guitarist Mike Keneally, who has toured with Joe Satriani, Frank Zappa and Steve Vai, received the show’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards, held Tuesday before a sellout crowd of 1,350 at Humphreys by the Bay, raised $50,045 for the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program.
The complete list of winners –
- Artist of the Year: Jeff Berkley
- Song of the Year: Daring Greatly – Never a Goodbye
- Album of the Year: Gilbert Castellanos – Espérame en el Cielo
- Best Video: Black Market III – Rosalee
- Best New Artist: Ash Easton
- Best Local Recording: Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas – Third Flagon
- Best Blues Artist: Anthony Cullins
- Best Country or Americana Artist: Kimmi Bitter
- Best Country or Americana Album: Jeff Berkley & the banned – I Can Reach the Stars
- Best Folk or Acoustic Song: Michael Tiernan – Life in 3D
- Best Folk or Acoustic Album: Dave Preston – Alligator Shoes
- Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Brothers Burns
- Best Hip Hop/Rap Song: Bassassin feat. Mitchy Slick – Padre Gang
- Best Hip Hop/Rap Album: Katie LaDubz – Pressure
- Best Indie/Alternative Artist: Aviator Stash
- Best Indie/Alternative Album: Wild Wild Wets – Love Always
- Best Jazz Artist: Ed Kornhauser
- Best Jazz or Blues Album: Gilbert Castellanos – Espérame en el Cielo
- Best Pop Artist: Jonny Tarr
- Best Pop Song: Audrey Callahan – Good Good Energy
- Best Pop Album: Joshua Taylor – Unscene
- Best R&B, Funk or Soul Song: Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way
- Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album: Rebecca Jade – A Shade of Jade
- Best Rock Artist: The Farmers
- Best Rock Album: The Tourmaliners – Surfidia
- Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song: Joshua Taylor – Cars Don’t Run Forever
- Best World Music Album: Sandollar – Under the Water