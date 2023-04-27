Daring Greatly and Ash Easton, two of the winners at the 2023 San Diego Music Awards. Photo credit: @sdmusicawards via Facebook

Jeff Berkley and Gilbert Castellanos won top honors at the San Diego Music Awards, for Artist and Album of the Year, respectively.

They each collected two awards. Berkley also won Best Country or Americana Album with this band, the banned, for “I Can Reach the Stars,” while Castellanos’ “Espérame en el Cielo” also was named Best Jazz or Blues Album.

In addition, Daring Greatly took Song of the Year honors for “Never a Goodbye” and Ash Easton was named Best New Artist, among more than two dozen awards handed out to local artists.

Guitarist Mike Keneally, who has toured with Joe Satriani, Frank Zappa and Steve Vai, received the show’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards, held Tuesday before a sellout crowd of 1,350 at Humphreys by the Bay, raised $50,045 for the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program.

See more Oh my gosh it's totally Bandcamp Friday again, and we now present, for the first time ever in the land of streams and downloads:



LIVE AT MAMA KIN – BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 15 1998



It's a wonderful sounding document of a ferocious performance



Have at it!https://t.co/PNSceqdQJm — Mike Keneally (@MikeKeneally) April 7, 2023

The complete list of winners –

Artist of the Year: Jeff Berkley

Song of the Year: Daring Greatly – Never a Goodbye

Album of the Year: Gilbert Castellanos – Espérame en el Cielo

Best Video: Black Market III – Rosalee

Best New Artist: Ash Easton

Best Local Recording: Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas – Third Flagon

Best Blues Artist: Anthony Cullins

Best Country or Americana Artist: Kimmi Bitter

Best Country or Americana Album: Jeff Berkley & the banned – I Can Reach the Stars

Best Folk or Acoustic Song: Michael Tiernan – Life in 3D

Best Folk or Acoustic Album: Dave Preston – Alligator Shoes

Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Brothers Burns

Best Hip Hop/Rap Song: Bassassin feat. Mitchy Slick – Padre Gang

Best Hip Hop/Rap Album: Katie LaDubz – Pressure

Best Indie/Alternative Artist: Aviator Stash

Best Indie/Alternative Album: Wild Wild Wets – Love Always

Best Jazz Artist: Ed Kornhauser

Best Jazz or Blues Album: Gilbert Castellanos – Espérame en el Cielo

Best Pop Artist: Jonny Tarr

Best Pop Song: Audrey Callahan – Good Good Energy

Best Pop Album: Joshua Taylor – Unscene

Best R&B, Funk or Soul Song: Thee Sacred Souls – Love Is The Way

Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album: Rebecca Jade – A Shade of Jade

Best Rock Artist: The Farmers

Best Rock Album: The Tourmaliners – Surfidia

Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song: Joshua Taylor – Cars Don’t Run Forever



Best World Music Album: Sandollar – Under the Water