An aerial view of the luxury vehicles on display. Photo credit: Courtesy, La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance celebrates its 17th year beginning Friday with events shining a spotlight on classic and rare automobiles.

Vehicles have been entered in multiple categories, including American Classics and Race Cars, with some focused on specific makes, including Corvette, Ferrari, Mercedes and Porsche.

The honored marque for the event has been awarded to Duesenberg, which originally dominated racetracks from the U.S. to the French Grand Prix.

La Concours opens with a Friday gala at Ellen Browning Scripps Park, followed by Saturday’s Tour d ‘Elegance, an intimate way to enjoy three rare car collections at the private La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.

On Sunday, the main event features more than 150 one-of-a-kind vehicles on display on the La Jolla Cove lawn. The festival, beginning at 9 a.m., includes live music, along with Champagne and honey-tasting gardens.

Admission starts at $95 for individual events, but there is a free exhibit, Porsches on Prospect, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

La Jolla Concours proceeds will benefit the La Jolla Historical Society. The event also supports several other local community non-profit partners.