Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).

Gas, groceries, that other gas (natural) – costs are up all over. But not this month at museums. This is the first weekend of San Diego Museum Month, where more than 60 venues are half off, provided you visit a local library and pick up a pass. The event continues through Feb. 28, so don’t stop at one favorite – with discounts available at top attractions in Balboa Park and throughout the county, visit a few.

The first Padres are due in camp in 10 days, so baseball is nearly upon us. See them off at Petco Park, which hosts FanFest at 8 a.m. Saturday. This is the time to start bugging your season-ticket holder friends for a solid. Tickets were claimed quickly, so if you want to send your best to Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove and the boys, work your contact list and call in those favors pronto (and planning a bit ahead – mark those calendars – Opening Day is March 30).

More Lunar New Year fun hits this weekend, this time in the Gaslamp, for the San Diego Chinese New Year Fair, at the corner of J Street and Third Avenue. The free fest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and features a lantern parade, along with traditional dance, food and music.

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival continues online through Feb. 9. The fest, offered by Balboa Park’s Museum of Photographic Arts, features acclaimed films focusing on struggles for various rights. They include child care and education, environmental protection, military justice, trans and Indigenous rights and more. Passes cost $35, with individual screenings at $9.

Sunday is a full nine days away from that day we associate with hearts and flowers. But if you want to don your pink early, head to the 13th annual Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. The one-mile run at Coronado Tidelands Park begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 10k and 5k runs follow at 8 a.m. Posting your relationship status online not enough? Let your bib do the talking. Grab red to just say no, green to say, oui oui and yellow for that firm maybe. Solo registration ranges from $34 to $82 depending on distance, with couple slots open too.