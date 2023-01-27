For a group photo, a group of boys pretend to catch a ball at the outfield wall during FanFest. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres‘ free FanFest, set for Feb. 4, has proven particularly popular this year, not surprising given the team’s 2022 success.

The event, at Petco Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is set to include Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. – his first appearance before fans since his PED-related suspension – Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Josh Hader, Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez and Tim Hill.

Newly signed Xander Bogaerts also will drop in, along with manager Bob Melvin and Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.

But tickets already are scarce, with those for the general public gone and now limited only to season-ticket holders. Fans must download the MLB Ballpark app to scan tickets upon entry.

Parking is free as well and available on a first-come, first-served basis in neighboring Padres-owned lots, including Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade.

The players and alumni will be available for photo and autograph opportunities at select times at multiple designated locations around the park. Fans will also have the opportunity to attend Q&A panels featuring players, broadcasters and front office executives on the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square beginning at noon.

Also returning is the fan-favorite Padres Foundation Garage Sale featuring memorabilia, one-of-a-kind items, collectibles and more at two locations, Park Boulevard Plaza and Bud Patio on the Terrace Level.

In addition, there will be various activities on the playing field: Walk/Run the Bases, playing catch in right field and robbing a home run at the left field wall. Tours include the Visiting Clubhouse, Grounds Crew Garage and Press Box.

Standard Petco Park security and screening procedures will be in place for the FanFest. Re-entry is permitted, though fans who exit will be re-screened.