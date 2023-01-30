A Living Coast Discovery Center animal ambassador, Emerald, one of the many attractions, exhibits and other cultural events that can be seen for half price during San Diego Museum Month.. Photo courtesy The Living Coast Discovery Center

Ready for San Diego Museum Month?

The special event returns Feb. 1 for its 34th year and will include more than 60 museums and other destinations where admission will be half off all month.

The venues are located throughout San Diego County and include some of the region’s most popular museums, from Balboa Park favorites such as the Fleet Science Center and San Diego Museum of Art to sites that focus on nature, such as the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla and Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista.

The options include historic sites, gardens and other cultural destinations with something for every age and interest, including the military, music, visual art and design, children and families, history, wildlife, transportation and cultural heritage.

“Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring everything that San Diego has to offer,” said San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman.

But how do you get the deal? At local libraries.

The free Museum Month pass is available at local libraries and can be used for up to four people to receive half-price admissions (additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at some museums).

Guests can use their pass at as many museums as they would like through Feb. 28.

The passes may be picked up at more than 75 branches of the region’s major libraries, including those that serve San Diego County, and the cities of San Diego, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Escondido, National City and Oceanside.

Enhancing museum accessibility is a critical component of Museum Month. To this end, the San Diego Museum Council has once again partnered with the Serra Cooperative Library System, offering access to free passes for residents in communities across the county.

“Museum Month provides such a great opportunity for families to get out of the house and engage kids in art, science, music, history and more – and they get to do it together which is vital for the healthy development of children,” Alethea Arguilez, executive director of First 5 San Diego. “We hope all families take advantage of half-off admission.”

Museum Month 2023 is supported by First 5 San Diego, following a successful collaboration on Kids Free San Diego, which provided access to 85,000 local kids and families last October. Additional funding is provided by the California Arts Council, San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, San Diego County and the Pecus Group.