Share in the festivities for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade this weekend. Here’s San Diego City College’s 2017 float, with a liberty bell, globe and King Memorial replica statue. Photo by Chris Stone

Glass half full, glass half empty? Yes, the weekend starts with Friday the 13th, which, of course, gives superstitious types pause, and it shall be rainy we’re told. But it’s a long San Diego weekend for MLK Day! That makes up for it, right? We have some frights for you, some chills and some smolder to heat things up.

Let Poway bring winter to you at Poway Community Park’s free Winter Festival Friday and Saturday. Build a snowman, sled down the snow hill, roast marshmallows or take a spin around the synthetic skate rink – the fun starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Shuttles for the event will be available from the Poway City Hall parking lot, 13325 Civic Center Drive, and the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, 12988 Bowron Road.

Tap into the fearsome Friday vibes with Edgar Allan Poe’s Gruesome Gallerie of Grotesquerie by the San Diego Junior Theatre. The production fuses storytelling, poetry, music, movement and puppetry to explore Poe, whose haunting works have given us shivers for generations. See the show at 7 p.m. Friday or 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $18. The show continues through Jan. 22.

Big Salsa Festival San Diego continues its four-day stint at the Marriott Mission Valley with Latin music and dance, both in classes and performances, concerts and late-night parties. Workshops take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while shows start at 9:30 p.m. with dancing until the wee hours. Performers include Iroko, JSquared and Majesty in Motion. Class passes start at $30, with party passes set at $60. Full passes cost $300.

Polar bears aren’t alone in loving snow. Revel in the best of winter in Poway Friday and Saturday. Photo credit: poway.org

The Old Globe Theatre offers the 10th annual Powers New Voices Festival through Sunday, with readings of new American plays. On tap Friday – a performance of multiple 10-minute plays. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be two readings each day, at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Performances are free, but register online for tickets.

Want an “Inside Look” at SeaWorld San Diego? Get one Saturday through Monday when guests can peak behind the scenes at what goes into the park’s animal-care efforts. Connect with animal care specialists and hear their personal stories while gaining access to areas of the park normally not open to the public, including the Rescue Center. Tickets start at $75.

If you despair of ever being able to get your hands on tickets to see a certain pop superstar, Music Box on India Street has an idea. The venue hosts Taylor Rave, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Dance along to all things Taylor Swift with originals, remixes and more. Tickets cost $20.

The 41st annual parade for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. Join in at the beginning, on Harbor Drive and Ash Street, or head south to Broadway and east to Pacific Highway to follow along before the route concludes at Seaport Village. The parade includes nearly 100 participants, from bands and drill teams to fraternities and sororities, along with churches and social organizations.