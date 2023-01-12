A couple walk walk in the rain in La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Friday will be dry and warmer in the San Diego region, but rain is forecast for much of Saturday and again starting Sunday night and continuing into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

“There will be dry and warmer weather through Friday with weak offshore flow,” the National Weather Service said.

But then, the agency added, “another pair of Pacific storms will impact the area Saturday afternoon through Tuesday, with moderate precipitation and gusty winds at times, along with progressively lower snow levels.”

Meteorologists said the first storm will leave the region Sunday morning, providing a “brief respite from the precipitation then until Sunday night.”

Highs on Friday will be 64 to 67 near the coast, around 68 inland, 68 to 73 in the valleys, 57 to 64 in the mountains and 72 to 76 in the deserts.

It will be from 5 to 10 degrees colder across the region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the snow level falling to 4,500 feet by Monday night

At the beaches, a high surf advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, with waves of 8 to 12 feet and minor coastal flooding possible.