The ocean view from SEA180 tavern in Imperial Beach. Courtesy Cohn Restaurant Group

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus.

Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.

Each eatery’s menu will be featured through Thursday.

SEA180°, inside the Pier South Resort, for instance, is serving a three-course meal priced at $40.

The Cohn group owns and operates the IB beachside restaurant at 800 Seacoast Drive in partnership with chef and restaurateur, Ken Irvine.

The three-course meal, priced at $40, begins with the choice of appetizer, including soup, salad and vegetable options.

Entrée selections include short rib mole, pollo en crema, Skuna Bay salmon served with roasted fennel, or a vegetarian Buddha Bowl.

For an additional $15, guests may choose a 12-ounce New York steak entree with confit fingerling potatoes.

Desserts include brown butter corn cake, New York cheesecake or chocolate Dutch baby with brûlée bananas.

The SEA180° celebration includes a variety of house-made cocktails – a cinnamon old fashioned with house-infused bourbon, pineapple margarita with jalapeño-infused tequila, strawberry martini with strawberry-infused vodka, and Pepino Refresher with cucumber-infused gin.

The Cohn Restaurant Group began with one small diner in 1981, and grew to include restaurants throughout Southern California and in Maui. Their establishments have won multiple awards, among them San Diego Gold Medallion Awards, Gaslamp Quarter Association Lamplighter Awards and a cite for SEA180° as “Best Hotel Restaurant” by the California Restaurant Association.