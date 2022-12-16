Jingle Bell Hill, at Pepper Drive, Solomon Avenue, Pegeen Place and surrounding streets. The neighborhood El Cajon attraction is just one of many displays to bolster the spirit . Photo by Chris Stone

The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands.

For instance, the Sunday edition of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will be the only one this year, as the storm washed out last weekend’s opener. Arrive early, because there could be double the crowd to see 80 vessels decked out in their holiday best. The free parade winds from Shelter to Harbor Island, the Embarcadero and the Cesar Chavez Park Pier, before ending at Coronado’s Ferry Landing. Head out to your fave viewing point by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

If you prefer your lights by land, the Noah Homes in Spring Valley will prove a lovely spot for a stroll. The facility’s Enchanted Village, an annual festival of trees with more than a million lights, opens in the evenings Friday through Dec. 22. Look for live entertainment and that guy with a belly like a bowlful of jelly too. Admission costs $22 for adults, $14 for kids.

The Bazaar del Mundo Shops in Old Town will host author and jewelry artist Federico Jimenez Caballero for a trunk show, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Go for the art, or unique gift ideas, as his turquoise and red coral creations have been worn by stars and models, including Elle McPherson, Christie Brinkley and Ali McGraw. The show will feature work from other indigenous and southwestern artists too.

The lighting of the menorah returns to Liberty Station. Photo courtesy of the Liberty Station Community Association

Lights by land and by sea and on your pet? Well, if Fido’s that patient, kudos to you. He’ll be ready for his closeup at the Gaslamp Pet Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday. Up for marching? Join in and enter your pet in one of eight holiday costume categories. Watch for free or head to the Pups in the Pub After Party at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp to extend the fun.

Want to hear soulful riffs and rousing spirituals? Let 1222 Oceanfront, a celebration of Black culture and family by New Village Arts, bring the holiday spirit with a dash of Christmas drama too. The show is touring the region this year, with free stops at Lincoln High at 7 p.m. Saturday and the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista at 7 p.m. Sunday. Or attend Tuesday through Christmas Eve at NVA’s Carlsbad home, for $25 a ticket. For free tickets though, online reservations are required.

Hanukkah begins Sunday, and you can see the lighting of the menorah at Liberty Station’s 5 p.m. celebration. Head to Truxtun Road between Roosevelt and Dewey roads. Enjoy live graffiti art and crafts with donuts and dreidels too for the Year of Hakhel (gathering). There will be ice skating at the nearby outdoor rink too.

(For more holiday happenings, please see Holidays in San Diego.)

How about a holiday chill out to wrap up the weekend? Listen to jazz over a cocktail at Panama 66 as trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos presents a live performance of his first full album as a band leader in a decade. Espérame en el Cielo comes out Saturday, and Castellanos appears at the Balboa Park venue at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $45.