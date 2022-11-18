Skaters at the Hotel del Coronado. Photo by Chris Stone

Brrrrrrr. It’s done gone chilly in fair San Diego. Granted, it’s SoCal chilly, but still. Perfect for some outdoor ice skating.

And three local rinks are here for you, with one already open and two opening this weekend, including an iconic one by the beach.

Liberty Station

The area, filled with tasty eateries and shopping, plays host as the Rady Children’s Ice Rink offers its first weekend of ice skating this season. Admission for the rink, near Dewey and Truxton roads, costs $20 for adults and $15 for children; price includes skate rentals.

The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, through Jan. 8.

A plus? Proceeds benefit the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady. More than $2 million has been raised in the last 25 years for the center.

Hotel del Coronado

Spy the shore as you enjoy Skating by the Sea, which returns to the Hotel del Coronado this weekend. The beachfront rink features views of the Pacific and historic site.

For non-skaters, several attractions at the hotel – Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, Sheerwater and Serẽa – all boast rink views.

Admission costs $40. Hours for the rink, open through Jan. 1, vary, but this weekend, it is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and through 8 p.m. Sunday. For Thanksgiving week, Monday through Wednesday, the rink opens from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on the holiday too, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink also benefits a charity – Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Viejas Outlet Center

In East County, turn to the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, where the holiday rink, which opened earlier this month, remains available through Jan. 8, weather permitting.

The Viejas rink is open daily from 3 to 10 p.m. It’s closed for Thanksgiving, but open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, from 3-8 p.m., and Christmas, from 5-10 p.m.

Choose a season pass for $99, or pay $20 for a 90-minute session for adults and teens, and $18 for kids under 12.