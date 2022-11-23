The Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Comic Convention’s Comic-Con Museum, showcasing comics and popular arts, celebrates its first anniversary as a year-round extension of the premier celebration of its kind in the world, Comic-Con International.

Since its opening on November 26, 2021, the San Diego-based museum has welcomed thousands of visitors to explore its immersive exhibits and fandoms.

“The Comic-Con Museum is building its origin story. One year in, we’ve had great success with the premiere of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition,’ the launch of our Makerspace workshops, and more,” said Comic-Con Museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw. “Soon, we’ll announce next year’s exhibits and attractions, as well as our educational experiences.”



Popular Arts for All

Aligning with the mission of the San Diego Comic Convention, the museum’s plan to expand its reach includes access for everyone. The museum’s education center and school access fund will assist in defraying costs for field trips for San Diego County’s Title 1 schools, expanding dedicated learning spaces in the museum, and increasing its capacity to deliver dynamic, immersive educational opportunities for learners of all ages.

To support the fund, those interested can donate directly or become a member at comic-con.org/museum/support. The museum’s new membership program has various levels that include unlimited general admission, exhibit preview events, and other benefits.

Comic Book Happenings

In addition to its featured exhibits, members and visitors can attend special programming, free with museum admission, including a panel and book signing with “Hemingway in Comics” author Robert K. Elder at the Museum on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. The title matches the exhibit of the same name that explores a collection of comic art from around the world featuring iconic author Ernest Hemingway or his stories alongside Mickey Mouse, Albert Einstein, Death, and more – perfect for those with an appreciation for comics, pop culture, and the absurd.



2023 Brings New Attractions

Next year, the museum’s three floors will display all-new exhibits, to be announced in December, and debut an education center that will serve as a learning hub for field trips, a classroom for comic creators to teach their art, a comic book reading lounge offering free, donated comic books and more.

The Comic-Con Museum will be open through Jan. 3, 2023, with its current exhibits, including “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition,” the PAC-MAN Arcade, “Hemingway in Comics,” Comic-Con Masquerade exhibit, and Feeding San Diego’s Hunger Action Heroes, along with hands-on Makerspace workshops. The museum will be closed temporarily beginning Jan. 4 to install new shows and will reopen Feb. 4. Tickets to the museum can be purchased in advance at www.comic-con.org/museum.

