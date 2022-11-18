Back for the first time since 2019, the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival centered in Seaport Village and environs kicked off its three-day run Friday.
General admission started at $139 for a single day and rose to three-day VIP passes for $1,399 (but three-day passes for active military went for $269).
The money went a long way, with with thousands enjoying food vendors, a craft beer village, yacht parties, water taxi cruises, silent disco and other events.
Day 1’s scheduled headliners were the Zac Brown Band, Young the Giant, Quinn XCII and Earthgang with 17 other acts.
On Saturday, Kings of Leon, G-Eazy, Lauren Daigle and Swae Lee led the roster among 22 other acts.
And Gwen Stefani, Cage the Elephant, Schoolboy and Thundercat are the featured acts Sunday with 21 other performers.
A game zone offered soccer Caño Cages, corn hole, washers, Spikeball and pingpong. Art is created live.
Ernie Hahn, the former longtime San Diego Sports Arena general, launched Wonderfront in 2019, leveraging his expertise in attracting big-name performers.