The Globe for All tour brings Shakespeare to venues throughout the county. Photo credit: OldGlobe.org

The Globe for All Tour will bring a professional production of Henry V, Shakespeare’s thrilling history play, throughout San Diego County and beyond, from Oceanside to Tijuana.

Ticket sales for the Old Globe public performances, beginning Tuesday, are open. Most of the shows are free, so availability is already limited.

The plot: It’s 1415, and the young and reckless Prince Hal has left his partying days behind and matured into thoughtful kingship. He rallies a ragtag group of English soldiers for a long-shot invasion of the mighty kingdom of France.

The portrait of courage against all odds, directed by Johanna McKeon, will open in East San Diego at Wilson Middle School, with a free dinner ahead of the 6 p.m. show.

The tour includes venues in various economically, geographically and culturally diverse communities, from Lemon Grove Academy (Wednesday) to Lincoln High School (Nov. 16).

Performers also will travel south of the border to CECUT Tijuana Cultural Center on Nov. 18.

The tour (see the full list of 10 shows) concludes Nov. 20 at the Old Globe in Balboa Park, but tickets cost $15.

In addition to the public performances, the cast and crew will present the show for several organizations, including the San Diego Rescue Mission, Veterans Village of San Diego and

Naval Base San Diego.

They also will perform before inmates at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, California State Prison, Centinela and the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.