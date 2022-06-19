An exhibit at the renovated Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad. Photo credit: museumofmakingmusic.org/

The Museum of Making Music on Tuesday will join a global celebration, Make Music Day, with free activities and the launch of a new exhibit, “What Good is Music?”

Timed to June 21, the summer solstice, Make Music Day is celebrated in over 120 countries and 1,000 cities. The Carlsbad museum will feature a “pay-what-you-wish” admission fee to celebrate the day.

Activities include (RSVP online):

All day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Jam on the Lawn, musicians of all abilities are invited to bring an instrument and join the jam session. Along with an instrument, participants should bring chairs as seating is limited.

11 a.m. – Interactive Drum Circle 1; visitors may borrow a drum or percussion instrument and join in a special drum circle.

1 p.m. – Make & Play: Get Your Shake on with Studio ACE, all musicians, but especially little ones, will be invited to make and design a musical shaker, with supplies provided by the museum.

2 p.m. – Interactive Drum Circle 2.

In addition, the interactive exhibit, “What Good is Music?” asks visitors to consider the value of music to them personally and to the world. Young visitors can participate by designing a magnet to incorporate into the display or take home.

The museum’s Make Music Day celebration comes on the heels of the venue’s extensive renovation, the first major redesign after it was founded in 2000.

Exhibits, in four new galleries, include instruments, artifacts and multimedia displays featuring video stories, photographs, performance clips and interviews from creators, artists, and industry innovators.

The museum, established by the National Association of Music Merchants, collaborates with schools and foster youth for music education and also has programs for adults, North Coast Strings and the New Horizons Band. The museum also hosts the Live@MoMM concert series.

The Museum of Making Music, located at 5790 Armada Drive, is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.