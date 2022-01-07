Celebrate the best of winter in Poway Friday and Saturday. Photo credit: poway.org

Happy New Year! Broken any resolutions yet? Ah, we kid. But if you’re thinking along the lines of renewing and refreshing, there’s an emporium in Del Mar for you. If you’re taking a more global perspective, there’s a couple shows in La Jolla that might draw you in. If you’re thinking beer, well, it’s a San Diego weekend – why the heck not?

The San Diego Home Improvement Expo returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Friday, continuing through Sunday. See more than 75 exhibitors for ideas on how to revamp your home, inside and out. Tickets can be obtained on the web by signing up for the event’s email list.

Most communities celebrate their snow days at the holidays, but it’s still cold in January, so Poway is hosting its free Winter Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Enjoy sledding, roasting marshmallows, skating on a synthetic ice rink and more at Poway Community Park. The fest continues at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Shuttle service will be available from the Boys and Girls Club and City Hall parking lots.

Whether creating a sitcom or starring in one, Whitney Cummings has been a staple on TV comedies. She will take the stage at the Balboa Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday for her “Touch Me” tour. Tickets start at $31.50.

Your rose garden may not live up to Balboa Park’s, but the home show in Del Mar may offer some hints on how spruce yours up. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library host the 14th annual soundON Festival, “Surreality,” continuing through Saturday. The ensemble-in-residence, NOISE, performs a program meant to highlight the challenges of trying to return to normal while facing an ongoing crisis like the pandemic. The international lineup of composers includes Uri Kochavi, Joao Pedro Oliveira, Jinhee Han and Peter Hager, all who won the pandemic-delayed 2020 soundON Call for Scores. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with $27 admission.

There really is no shortage of opportunities to raise a glass in San Diego – hot on the heels of New Year’s Eve comes the San Diego Brew Festival at Liberty Station. Enjoy food trucks, cover bands, lawn games and the beer, of course – 200 varieties from more than 60 breweries. Tickets cost $50 for entry at 1 p.m., or if you want an hour’s jump on everyone, pony up $65 for extra access.

The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble mixes art and activism in a reading of 15 plays, monologues and prose pieces about climate change at the La Jolla Library. The event, at 2 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday, includes works by Climate Change Theatre Action, which commissioned 50 writers from the U.S. and around the world. The reading will be followed by post-show discussions with the actors, documentary filmmaker Mitzi Mayer and local climate change advocates.