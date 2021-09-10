From music to the arts to cocktails, there’s a festival for you this San Diego weekend. Photo credit: San Diego Festival of the Arts, via Facebook

It’s a wistful weekend and one San Diego event serves as a commemoration. But there’s joy to be had too – carpe diem, you recall – through film, music, sips and more.

FilmOut San Diego’s LGBTQ Film Festival, with dozens of works from around the world, continues at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Options include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie ahead of its Amazon Prime release and a slate of shorts, including the San Diego story of a drag queen couple who become community activists. Individual screenings cost $12, with full passes at $150.

The San Diego Festival of the Arts arrives at a new venue, Del Mar’s Surf Sports Park at 10 a.m. Saturday as more than 150 painters, sculptors, photographers and crafters show off their wares. Enjoy live music on two stages too. The fest continues Sunday, with one-day passes for $12 and two-day passes, for $16.

The Georgia sisters who make up Larkin Poe headline the San Diego Blues Festival at Embarcadero Marina Park North Saturday. The lineup, beginning at 11 a.m., includes Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Aki Kumar’s Bollywood Blues and Nikki Hill. Admission costs $40 online, and $50 at the door. Proceeds support the San Diego Food Bank.

Get your drink on at the San Diego Spirits Festival, at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, at the waterfront Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier, with more than 60 exhibitors offering up all the rums, vodkas, tequilas and whiskeys you can handle. Passes start at $75.

Slightly Stoopid, out of Ocean Beach, returns to San Diego at Petco Park’s Sycuan Stage. The festival-like day of performances, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, includes Thievery Corporation, Don Carlos and Dub Vision and the Elovaters, with DJs Greyboy, Unite and Green T spinning between acts. Admission starts at $60.

Mainly Mozart kicks off its All-Star Orchestra Festival at Del Mar’s Surf Cup Sports Park with an open-air concert featuring star saxophonist Branford Marsalis. The program includes Mozart, Puccini, Tchaikovsky. The event, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, held in collaboration with the National Conflict Resolution Center, marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Admission starts at $75. The festival continues through Sept. 18, with passes available.

Is NBC’s “The Voice” your jam? The Mighty Untouchables and lead vocalist Durell Anthony from the show’s last season, perform a free concert at the Civita Park amphitheater in Mission Valley, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Food trucks will be available for vittles.

Finally, another national tour comes to town at 7 p.m. Sunday as the Columbian pop star Maluma brings his “Papi Juancho” tour to Pechanga Arena in the Midway. Tickets start at $49.