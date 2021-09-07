The San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival takes up residence in two Balboa Park venues beginning Thursday, featuring more than 30 feature and short films.

The fest opens at the National History Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday before shifting to the Museum of Photographic Arts for three days.

Friday’s screenings begin at 3 p.m., while Saturday’s and Sunday’s start at 11 a.m.

The film slate – with works from the U.S., France, Israel, India and more, includes:

Thursday – Firebird, a drama about the dangers faced by two Soviet-era service members because of their affair, is based on a true story.

Friday – Boulevard! A Hollywood Story, a documentary depicting Gloria Swanson’s desire to turn her classic, Sunset Boulevard, into a musical.

Saturday – An advance look at Amazon’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, due for release on Sept. 17, which is based on a musical about a teen’s aspiration to become a drag queen. Features Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant.

Sunday – Give or Take, a drama about a grieving son who learns his late father had a boyfriend, played by Norbert Leo Butz. The actor won a Tony on Broadway for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels after the musical’s premiere at the Old Globe. In addition, a short on Sunday, Las Reinas de los Cuentos, depicts a Latinx drag queen activist couple from San Diego.

Admission costs $150 for the four-day festival, or $12 per screening. Virtual screenings cost $10 each.

Just a reminder that we’ll be having four of our 2021 San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival selections available via virtual screenings:



“Beyto”

“Isaac”

“On the Fringe of Wild”

“That Cold Dead Look in Your Eyes”



Pre-orders available now: https://t.co/UmRtrZR4yc #FilmOutSD pic.twitter.com/AKJT0IymGq — FilmOut San Diego (@FilmOutSD) September 2, 2021

Note: Photo credit – Screen shot of Max Harwood, trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Amazon Prime Video via YouTube.