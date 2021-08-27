Rebecca Jade’s San Diego Music Awards honor for the song “Bad Wolves.” Photo credit: @ladyrebeccajade, via Instagram

Gregory Page snagged Album of the Year and Best Pop Album at the 30th annual San Diego Music Awards this week.

His “One Hell of a Memory” disc received the dual honors, while Rebecca Jade won Song of the Year for her collaboration with Jason Mraz, Miki Vale and Veronica May on “Bad Wolves.”

Jade said she was “beyond humbled, grateful and thankful” in an Instagrm post following the show.

Organizers hosted the ceremony Tuesday on the outdoor concert stage at Humphreys by the Bay.

Proceeds from the event fund the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, which will receive almost $54,000 this year, organizers announced.

Due to the pandemic, which placed strict limits on live performances, several of the show’s usual categories were set aside, but organizers added new categories as appropriate.

The other 2021 winners:

Best Folk or Acoustic Song: Lee Coulter – “Look Away”

Best Jazz Album: Ed Kornhauser – “The Short Years”

Best Blues Album: Whitney Shay – “Stand Up!”

Best Americana, Jazz or Blues Song: Shane Hall – “Under My Voodoo”

Best Americana or Country Album: Coral Bells – “Treehouse Tapes”

Best Hip Hop or Rap Song: Sloat Dixon – “Sloat Style”

Best Hip Hop or Rap Album: Black Hesher – “Saints and Sirens”

Best Pop Song: TonyaJae – “Leave the House”

Best Rock Song: Suede Radio – “The Premonition”

Best Rock Album: Electric Mud – “Communication”

Best Indie/Alternative Song: The Frets – “Daisy”

Best Indie/Alternative Album: Aviator Stash – “Psiyh”

Best World Music Album: New Leaf – “Feels Like…”

Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album: Kahlil Nash – “Transcendence”

Best Local Recording: Skyler Lutes – “Rewind”

Best Video: Heavy Hawaii – “Boy Don’t Drown”

The recipients of special honors include Jerry Raney, for Lifetime Achievement, and Liz Abbott / The Troubadour, for the Music Industry Award.