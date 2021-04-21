After a year without live music open to the public, the 30th annual San Diego Music Awards will mark the return of local performers to the stage on Aug. 24.

The annual awards gala will take place on the outdoor stage at Humphreys by the Bay. The 2020 awards were held virtually on July 6, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 10, via the event website.

The SDMAs recognize the diverse achievements of the San Diego music community, with proceeds from the event donated to fund the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program.

Since 1991, the San Diego Music Awards has presented awards to San Diego based artists. Because of the pandemic, the 29th annual SDMAs were held virtually.

But this year, the event returns to a live event, which will mark the events 30th year.

The 2021 nominees will be announced via a livestream program at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and can be viewed via the official SDMA website, sandiegomusicawards.com. Voting for nominees will open to the public May 15 and close June 30.

Winners will be chosen this year by a 50-50 split; public voting will account for 50% and voting by the San Diego Music Academy, a group of San Diego music industry professionals will account for the other 50% of the vote, to choose this year’s winners.

Proceeds from the SDMAs help to keep participatory music programs in local elementary and middle schools, through the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program. To date, this program has put instruments into the hands of over 65,000 students county-wide from San Ysidro to San Onofre.

The San Diego Music Foundation’s mission is to enrich San Diego’s diverse and creative music community through music education for youth, professional development for current and emerging industry professionals, live performances for the San Diego public, and recognition for San Diego artists of exceptional merit or service.

The organization also provides forums to increase local musicians’ understanding of the music business, garner performance exposure within the local and national music communities, and to publicly recognize the breadth and diversity of the San Diego music scene.

To date, nearly $647,000 has been raised to assist school music programs, since the San Diego Music Awards started in 1991.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Loft 100 Studios, Raising Canes and Taylor Guitars.