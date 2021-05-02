Organizers announced nominees for the 30th annual San Diego Music Awards Sunday, with two artists, Aviator Stash and Gregory Page, nominated in both the Album and Song of the Year categories.
The awards will be presented Aug. 24 on the outdoor concert stage at Humphreys by the Bay, with tickets to go on sale online at noon May 10.
Proceeds from the event fund the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, in partnership with El Cajon’s Taylor Guitars.
Due to the pandemic, which placed strict limits on live performances, several of the show’s usual categories have been “put on pause,” organizers said, while they added new categories as appropriate.
Those include Best Folk or Acoustic Song, Best Pop Song, Best Rock Song and Best Video.
The San Diego Music Academy, which includes members of the San Diego
music community, music media, talent buyers and more, identify nominees in advance. This year, winners in each category will be determined by a 50% public vote and 50% vote of the academy.
Voting begins online on May 15 and continues through June 30.
The 2021 nominees include: (for the full list, see the awards website)
- Album of the Year
- Alfred Howard – Writes Vol.1
- Aviator Stash – PSIYH
- Casey Hensley – Good As Gone
- Ed Kornhauser – The Short Years
- Electric Mud – Communication
- Gregory Page – One Hell of a Memory
- Whitney Shay – Stand Up!
- Song of the Year
- Aviator Stash – Hype
- Gregory Page – Green Lights & Blue Skies
- Rebecca Jade (with Jason Mraz) – Bad Wolves
- SM Familia – Rise Up
- Switchfoot – Joy Invisible (feat. Jenn Johnson)
- The Frets – Tell
- The Sully Band – Never Gonna Give Up
- Best Video
- Gregory Page – Right Now Not Tomorrow
- Heavy Hawaii – Boy Don’t Drown
- P.O.D. – Christmas Lullaby
- Plunderbund – Home
- Rebecca Jade (with Jason Mraz) – Bad Wolves
- Switchfoot – Live from a Hot Air Balloon
- The Monroes – Rosemary’s Daughter
- Best Jazz Album
- Charles McPherson – Jazz Dance Suites
- Christopher Hollyday – Dialogue
- Ed Kornhauser – The Short Years
- Jacquou Jazz – Pop Songs Avec la Touche Manouche
- Patrick Yandall – Rouge River
- Steph Johnson – So In Love
- The Ghost Jazz Trio – Invisible Time
- Best Blues Album
- Casey Hensley – Good As Gone
- Chickenbone Slim – Sleeper
- Manzanita Blues – To Day
- Piatt Pund – Pund
- S.Mathias & The Honeycombs – Nothin’ But The Blues
- Wayne Riker – Blues Lightning
- Whitney Shay – Stand Up!
- Best Americana or Country Album
- Atom Orr – As If Tomorrow
- Claire Walding – Encanto
- Coral Bells – Treehouse Tapes
- Dave Preston – Lost & Found EP
- Enter the Blue Sky – Wanderlust
- Trouble in the Wind – Weird Living
- Zach Phillips – The Wine of Youth
- Best Hip Hop or Rap Album
- Black Hesher – Saints and Sirens
- Bloodstone the Street Preacher – The Chosen One
- General Jihad and Prime Minister PNutz
- iD the Poet – Work Epic 3
- PCH & Evolve One – Without Beginning
- The Toven – Bigger Vibes
- Vokab Kompany – Small Viktories
- Best Pop Album
- Audrey Callahan – The Magic of Christmas EP
- Chuck Charles – Hiya
- Gregory Page – One Hell of a Memory
- Surrija
- Lauren Leigh – Flare
- Love Angeles – The Scenic Route To Mars
- The Naked I – They Got Thomas!
- Best Rock Album
- 16 – Dream Squasher
- Electric Mud – Communication
- King Gorm
- Nights Like Thieves – The Forgotten
- Sometimes Julie – Where Are You?
- The Montell Jordans – Mud Flaps
- The Rough – Clean Cut!
- Best Indie/Alternative Album
- Aviator Stash – PSIYH
- Be Mine Phantom Valentine – End State
- Blacks Beach Boys
- Miss New Buddha – The Situation is Excellent
- Nowhereland – Raw Honey
- The Havnauts – Real Good Now
- The Kabbs
- Best World Music Album
- Crucial Blend – No Bad Daze
- Hemisphere – American Dreams
- Maka Roots – Roots Tonic
- Marujah – Only The Dead
- New Leaf – Feels Like…
- Spy Kids – Covert Action
- Tribal Theory – Hell of a Night
- Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album
- Ambassadors of Soul – Socially Distant
- Angela Leonard Band – ALB
- Brisa Lauren – In Her Stillness…
- Chauncey Maynor – It’s A Vibe
- Kahlil Nash – Transcendence
- Le Blu – Find My Way
- Wise Monkey Orchestra – Blink Of An Eye
- Best Local Recording
- Charles Burton Blues Band – Live at Mojo Blues Bar
- Fast Heart Mart – Corona Coaster Blues
- Maria Antoinette – All My Strings
- Michael Tiernan – Trading Cards for the Faithful
- Skler Lutes – Rewind
- The Tourmaliners – Surfin’ Christmas Carols
- Tim Norton – Live Volume 1