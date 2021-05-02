Whitney Shay, 2019 winner of “Artist of the Year” and “Best Blues Album” at the San Diego Music Awards. She’s nominated again for the 2021 edition of the awards. Photo credit: @sdbluesfest.com

Organizers announced nominees for the 30th annual San Diego Music Awards Sunday, with two artists, Aviator Stash and Gregory Page, nominated in both the Album and Song of the Year categories.

The awards will be presented Aug. 24 on the outdoor concert stage at Humphreys by the Bay, with tickets to go on sale online at noon May 10.

Proceeds from the event fund the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, in partnership with El Cajon’s Taylor Guitars.

Due to the pandemic, which placed strict limits on live performances, several of the show’s usual categories have been “put on pause,” organizers said, while they added new categories as appropriate.

Those include Best Folk or Acoustic Song, Best Pop Song, Best Rock Song and Best Video.

The San Diego Music Academy, which includes members of the San Diego

music community, music media, talent buyers and more, identify nominees in advance. This year, winners in each category will be determined by a 50% public vote and 50% vote of the academy.

Voting begins online on May 15 and continues through June 30.

The 2021 nominees include: (for the full list, see the awards website)

Album of the Year Alfred Howard – Writes Vol.1 Aviator Stash – PSIYH Casey Hensley – Good As Gone Ed Kornhauser – The Short Years Electric Mud – Communication Gregory Page – One Hell of a Memory Whitney Shay – Stand Up!



Song of the Year Aviator Stash – Hype Gregory Page – Green Lights & Blue Skies Rebecca Jade (with Jason Mraz) – Bad Wolves SM Familia – Rise Up Switchfoot – Joy Invisible (feat. Jenn Johnson) The Frets – Tell The Sully Band – Never Gonna Give Up



Best Video Gregory Page – Right Now Not Tomorrow Heavy Hawaii – Boy Don’t Drown P.O.D. – Christmas Lullaby Plunderbund – Home Rebecca Jade (with Jason Mraz) – Bad Wolves Switchfoot – Live from a Hot Air Balloon The Monroes – Rosemary’s Daughter



Best Jazz Album Charles McPherson – Jazz Dance Suites Christopher Hollyday – Dialogue Ed Kornhauser – The Short Years Jacquou Jazz – Pop Songs Avec la Touche Manouche Patrick Yandall – Rouge River Steph Johnson – So In Love The Ghost Jazz Trio – Invisible Time



Best Blues Album Casey Hensley – Good As Gone Chickenbone Slim – Sleeper Manzanita Blues – To Day Piatt Pund – Pund S.Mathias & The Honeycombs – Nothin’ But The Blues Wayne Riker – Blues Lightning Whitney Shay – Stand Up!



Best Americana or Country Album Atom Orr – As If Tomorrow Claire Walding – Encanto Coral Bells – Treehouse Tapes Dave Preston – Lost & Found EP Enter the Blue Sky – Wanderlust Trouble in the Wind – Weird Living Zach Phillips – The Wine of Youth



Best Hip Hop or Rap Album Black Hesher – Saints and Sirens Bloodstone the Street Preacher – The Chosen One General Jihad and Prime Minister PNutz iD the Poet – Work Epic 3 PCH & Evolve One – Without Beginning The Toven – Bigger Vibes Vokab Kompany – Small Viktories



Best Pop Album Audrey Callahan – The Magic of Christmas EP Chuck Charles – Hiya Gregory Page – One Hell of a Memory Surrija Lauren Leigh – Flare Love Angeles – The Scenic Route To Mars The Naked I – They Got Thomas!



Best Rock Album 16 – Dream Squasher Electric Mud – Communication King Gorm Nights Like Thieves – The Forgotten Sometimes Julie – Where Are You? The Montell Jordans – Mud Flaps The Rough – Clean Cut!



Best Indie/Alternative Album Aviator Stash – PSIYH Be Mine Phantom Valentine – End State Blacks Beach Boys Miss New Buddha – The Situation is Excellent Nowhereland – Raw Honey The Havnauts – Real Good Now The Kabbs



Best World Music Album Crucial Blend – No Bad Daze Hemisphere – American Dreams Maka Roots – Roots Tonic Marujah – Only The Dead New Leaf – Feels Like… Spy Kids – Covert Action Tribal Theory – Hell of a Night



Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album Ambassadors of Soul – Socially Distant Angela Leonard Band – ALB Brisa Lauren – In Her Stillness… Chauncey Maynor – It’s A Vibe Kahlil Nash – Transcendence Le Blu – Find My Way Wise Monkey Orchestra – Blink Of An Eye



Best Local Recording Charles Burton Blues Band – Live at Mojo Blues Bar Fast Heart Mart – Corona Coaster Blues Maria Antoinette – All My Strings Michael Tiernan – Trading Cards for the Faithful Skler Lutes – Rewind The Tourmaliners – Surfin’ Christmas Carols Tim Norton – Live Volume 1

