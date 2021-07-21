San Diego’s historic beachfront amusement park, Belmont Park, in Mission Beach, one of the favored areas for bachelor and bachelorette parties. Photo courtesy Belmont Park

San Diego shows up on best vacation lists of all kinds, so how about ranking it as one of the top destinations for pre-wedding hijinks too?

Data from bachelor and bachelorette party planning app The BACH found that San Diego grabbed the No. 10 spot in the U.S. for bride’s and groom’s last hurrahs.

(It shouldn’t be too surprising, as ABC’s The Bachelor chose Belmont Park for scenes in an 2019 episode.)

And with the number of weddings postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, app officials estimate there will be a 30% surge in parties this year – with a quarter of the shindigs set to take place in August.

In the west, perhaps surprisingly, Scottsdale ranked highest, ahead of Las Vegas at No. 4, followed by Austin, Palm Springs, San Diego and Denver.

Nashville topped the list, with Scottsdale in second and Miami in third.

The app based the rankings on an analysis of trips planned by more than a million bachelor and bachelorette party hosts and attendees.

The BACH took a deeper dive into each city too, listing favored hotels and party spots.

Among hotels, party goers favored downtown, with the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Manchester Grand Hotel, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina and Pendry San Diego making up the top 5.

Popular destinations for local bachelor/bachelorette parties include the Mission Beach boardwalk, Maverick’s Beach Club in Pacific Beach, Chula Vista Marina, the Flower Fields in Carlsbad and the Beach House in Mission Beach.

And it’s not all fun and games. For local hotels, restaurants and shops, bachelor/bachelorette parties mean good business. The BACH estimates that about half of travelers spend $250 per person on their trips. Another 10% plan to spend double that.