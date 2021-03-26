Spring has sprung, and the blooms are in evidence at Mission Trails Regional Park, has become one of the largest urban parks in the U.S. Photo by Chris Stone

The first official day of Spring was last weekend. But Easter, still a week away, is the unofficial start, amirite? – and one East County city gets the jump on it this weekend. Meanwhile, beasts that burst from eggs – no, not cute cuddly chicks – are ready to roar in Del Mar.

The Easter Bunny arrives early in Santee, from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, to take Spring Selfies with youngsters. Parents must schedule slots online for socially-distanced shots on the Santee Trolley Square stage. Goodie bags, for $1, will help parents in the creation of Easter egg hunts at home. Not able to make it Friday? The city hosts the Hop-Through Bunny Stop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Santee City Hall to give more kids a chance at the Easter-egg kits and waving to the Easter Bunny.

The Casbah kicks off two days of virtual events at 6 p.m. Friday, with jazz duo The Mattson 2, San Diego-based twins Jared and Jonathan Mattson, who perform in a Sessions Live broadcast. Viewings start at $10. At 8 p.m. Saturday, catch “Hip Hop Highnesses,” a free virtual event featuring artists Bizzy Balboa, Tealideal, Rudi Fate, Verde and Yazi via the Casbah’s live stream on Twitch.

Artist Amir Fallah with his work. See it starting Saturday, thanks to Lux Art. Photo credit: luxartinstitute.org

Lux Art Institute in Encinitas (soon to make an important change) hosts artist Amir H. Fallah at 6 p.m. Friday for a streamed reception and Zoom chat about his work. His exhibition opens Saturday, featuring his “painted portraits (that) use objects and fabrics to tell the stories of immigrant identities.” The show continues through May 29.

Chicks pop out from eggs, but so do dinos, so maybe the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is a nice pre-Easter treat? OK, maybe it’s a stretch. But if you missed the sold-out January tour stop, this “encore showing” as organizers bill it, could be just the thing. The show, with 70 animatronic dinosaurs, and the new 50-foot “spinosaur” continues through April 4 (except for Mondays and Tuesdays). Admission costs $49 per vehicle (with an eight-person limit).

North Coast Repertory Theatre offers Trying, a play which seems to be the perfect pandemic-era title. But it’s really a throwback. The stream depicts playwright Joanna McClelland Glass’ experience as an assistant to Francis Biddle, the chief judge at the Nuremberg Trials, late in his life. Viewings cost $35. The production remains available through April 18.

Finally, grab a bite as SeaWorld San Diego continues its Seven Seas Food Festival. Guests can sip and sample international dishes, craft beers, wines and specialty cocktails and mocktails. The event runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May. Park admission is required for the festival, along with food tickets that start at $30.