San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 20-22 – Tide Pools & Trees

Though this holiday season will most certainly be a season of adjustments, good cheer is still possible. We’re all owed a bit at this point, no?

As we head into Thanksgiving week, there’s a celebration with animals – what would they be grateful for? – but two of San Diego’s top attractions have their sights set beyond Turkey Day for yikes, Christmas. Yep, it’s almost here.

In fact, you can bookend your San Diego weekend with a look ahead to the Yuletide season. SeaWorld continues the park’s Christmas Celebration, including a Sesame Street Christmas Village, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a tunnel of lights and a treasure hunt. Admission is $94, but with a BOGO deal that must be purchased by Nov. 27. The holiday festivities continue through Jan. 4, though some are only available on weekends.

Meanwhile, at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Old Globe hosts its 15th annual tree lighting virtually on their website and social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube.The event features songs, videos and greetings from favorite performers from the last 22 years – and perhaps a certain Grinch too.

Need an educational outlet that’s fun for amateur explorers? At 10 a.m. Friday, the San Diego Natural History Museum conducts a virtual Tide Pool Treasure Hunt, broadcast from the Cabrillo National Monument, via Facebook Live. Organizers say it’s appropriate for grades 3 and up.

The San Diego Symphony offers “Together, Apart” at 7 p.m. Friday, a free evening of music that reflects not only how we’re living life, but also how string, wind and brass instruments make music jointly or standing on their own. Catch the performance, conducted by Rafael Payare, live on the web, Facebook or YouTube, or on Symphony Stream after Friday.

Groove with the San Diego Dance Theater this weekend as the company streams highlights from its Annual Repertory Show at Liberty Station. The company presents recordings of new dances by Associate Artistic Director Terry Wilson and guest choreographer Khamla Somphanh. They also re-stage a Jean Isaacs piece from 2010. Watch at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15.

If your inquisitive child liked the tide pools, how about shifting the focus to land? At 10 a.m. Saturday, Wild Wonders hosts Thanksgiving With the Animals via Zoom. Want to be clued in to what your favorite furry friend might like at Thanksgiving? Who do you think only wants dessert or laps up the yams? And which beast would just go straight for the main course? Join the Bonsall organization’s event for $20.

After completing its 2020 Neighborhood Tour, the Fern Street Circus offers even more free goodness with live-streamed shows at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Each 40-minute show includes live performances and acrobatics by circus professionals and Fern Street students, ages 6 to 17, as well as a band.

