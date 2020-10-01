San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 2-4 – Guitars & Goodies

Share This Article:

Drive-ins have taken over San Diego! You’ve got a car – or a friend you can cajole into doing the driving. Pull in for comedy, classical music or a cult film this weekend!

The GI Film Festival concludes Friday with films focusing on Blacks and women in the military. The virtual slate includes In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen and Donut Dollies. Tune in for the 5 and 7 p.m. streams, at $10 a screening.

We all need a laugh right about now. Comedians Whitney Cummings, co-creator of the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, and Taylor Tomlinson, who has a Netflix special, perform to a drive-in audience at Cal State San Marcos at 8 p.m. Friday. They call it “The Co-Dependent Tour,” and admission costs $45 a car.

Mainly Mozart hosts two free drive-in concerts Saturday in the main parking lot at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. “Classical Guitar & Strings” features classical guitarist Mak Grgic and Drew Forde on the viola performing works from multiple composers, including Vivaldi and Mozart. Performances begin at 3 and 6 p.m. RSVP online to be admitted.

The countdown begins! We're only 3 days away from Day 1 of Taste of Little: Take-Out Edition. Get ready for several evenings full of appetizing dishes, desserts and drinks. To purchase your ticket, visit https://t.co/WifY3gUDKF 📸: @nolitahall #LittleItalySD #TasteOfLittleItalySD pic.twitter.com/Yhrj0vXYwu — Little Italy SD (@LittleItalySD) October 1, 2020

If you like classical music and quirky film classics, top off your concert experience with The Big Lebowski, also at the fairgrounds, at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s $29 per car, in the west parking lot. And an artist who just might want to abide with the Dude: Snoop Dogg plays drive-in shows at 4 and 8 p.m. Sunday, if you’re feeling like making it a Del Mar weekend.

And, Oct. 24 alert: The Beach Boys play drive-in shows in Del Mar that day – tickets remain only for the 4 p.m. slot. Plan accordingly.

One way to adjust to hosting a big community event virtually? Give folks more. The free 2020 Festival of Arts in North Park kicks off Saturday, but it will continue throughout October. First up, at 3 p.m., a Battle of the Bands,” filmed from the top of the North Park parking garage. Look for events on Thursdays and Saturdays in October. Also, support local businesses by purchasing items associated with festival tastings, lessons and more (though it’s not required).

The re-imagined Taste of Little Italy begins Sunday and continues through Thursday, Each night, up to five restaurants – participants include Bencotto, Buon Apetito and Frost Me Bakery and Café – create a multi-course takeout menu of goodies. In order to avoid gatherings on sidewalks, organizers limited admission to 300 people each evening. Ticket holders will be issued a check-in time at the Piazza della Famiglia and a commemorative tote bag to carry out their meal. Tickets start at $50.

Staff reports

