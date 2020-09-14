GI Film Festival San Diego Announces Film Lineup

Share This Article:

The GI Film Festival San Diego, a military-themed film festival that solely presents films and events for, by and about military service members and veterans, will be hosted online this year on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

The films will focus on current events, women in the service, and treatment of Black service members post World War II.

“For six years the GI Film Festival San Diego has brought authentic military stories to the big screen,” says Nancy Worlie, associate general manager of content and communications, KPBS. “Not only do the films selected amplify the underrepresented voices of our active duty military, veterans, spouses, and caregivers, but also our local filmmakers who have an opportunity to showcase their work nationally. We’re excited to present our virtual showcase to provide a preview of what’s to come in Spring 2021.”

Notable films selected to screen in the virtual showcase inlcude:

“In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen” tells the story of the first African American pilots of the US Army Air Force who protected the flying bombers during WWII

“No Greater Love” depicts the combat deployment of the legendary “No Slack” Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, during the Afghanistan War through the eyes of Army Chaplain Justin David Roberts

“Donut Dollies” is a poignant documentary that follows two best friends and former Red Cross Donut Dollies back to Vietnam to retrace their steps and ask whether they made a difference

“She Wore Silver Wings” offers insights into the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) who served during WWII, told through Jean Landis, a San Diego County resident who was part of this elite group.

Admission is $10 and all proceeds support the festival.

For more information, go to gifilmfestivalsd.org.

