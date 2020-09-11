San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 11-13 – Rambles & Races

Share This Article:

Hit the water, see some shows, streamed, sure but even better, live! There’s outdoor options in San Diego as Mother Nature eases off the heat – thank you! – this weekend.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Design on your mind? Try San Diego Design Week online and in-person. Organizers have helpfully put together itineraries whether you’re a foodie, someone with kids to entertain or in need of a unique date night choice. Programs start at 10 a.m. Friday. Outdoor options? Go to Little Italy’s Hunter & Maddox building, 1742 1/2 India St., to see the “Projecting Futures” exterior installation at 8 p.m. each evening through Sunday. Or try Love City Heights’ “Drive-Thru Art Gallery” of murals on University Avenue east of Interstate 805.

Mainly Mozart hosts the “Resilience” series of drive-in concerts on the east dirt lot of the Del Mar Fairgrounds through Sunday. It’s not just about classical either. You’ll have some Bach and Vivaldi, but of course, but also modern pop classics from the Beatles, Billy Joel and Leonard Cohen. Admission costs $100 per car. The shows start at 6 p.m. each night.

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of a timely throwback tale, Necessary Sacrifices. The play depicts the meetings of President Abraham Lincoln and leading abolitionist – and former slave – Frederick Douglass at the height of the Civil War. Stream prices start at $24 – it remains available through Oct. 11.

Miss attending sporting events? The San Diego Yacht Club hosts the Finn Pacific Coast Championship, with up to 25 vessels expected. At 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, entrants will race southeast of the Zuniga Jetty, near Coronado. Bonus – the race is a U.S. qualifier for the larger Finn Gold Cup.

The San Diego Blues Festival goes virtual at 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Mr. Sipp, Watermelon Slim, Southern Avenue and Whitney Shay. For those who prefer TV, KUSI also broadcasts the fest. Watch free, but organizers have invited the San Diego Food Bank to solicit donations for COVID-19 relief.

Take a ramble around North Park at 4 p.m. Sunday. You may spot some roving classical musicians from Art of Elan. The group will host its first “Musical Migrations” show, hoping to inspire audiences to move around the neighborhood, walking up to a couple of blocks between each performance spot. This first show sold out, so the option is to keep an eye out – you might get lucky – or mark the second Sunday of each month on your calendar. That’s when Art of Elan plans more shows.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 11-13 – Rambles & Races was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: