San Diego’s Art of Elan to Launch Musical Migrations

San Diego’s Art of Elan, a group devoted to enriching local lives with musical performances, this week announced a new initiative to cater to today’s health orders.

The group will launch Musical Migrations, short musical performances that will travel from neighborhood to neighborhood.

“We can easily observe transformation in our day-to-day lives: in our children, in our gardens, in the food we prepare and cook, but larger shifts are also happening all the time, even without our awareness, and this is where we can have a real impact as artists,” said Executive/Artistic Director Kate Hatmaker.

Short musical performances will activate various neighborhoods of San Diego with miniature walkabout-style performances that allow for 8-10 audience members at specific houses or sites where a small group of musicians will be stationed, the group said.

Musical Migrations will take place on the second Sunday of each month, starting with North Park on Sept. 13.

Each concert will be able to accommodate a total of 30-40 audience members in a round-robin structure between 3-4 houses/locations. Performances at each porch/front yard/venue will be brief (10 minutes) and will follow all current health and safety guidelines issued by the county and state, with audience members wearing masks and distanced appropriately on the sidewalk.

“Transformation is truly a journey of discovery, one that offers up opportunity for real growth. As artists and people, we have seen our world completely transform over these past few months and it is now our moment to effect real change,” Hatmaker said. “Art of Elan recognizes the power of the arts to be a tool for both healing and liberation, and has committed its 14th season to transforming people’s expectations and experiences, as well as providing a bit of inspiration during these challenging times.”

For more information, go to artofelan.org.

