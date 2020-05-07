San Diego Weekend Guide: May 8-10 – Mother’s Day Edition

Share This Article:

Sunday starts the month-long period when we focus on moms, dads and grads. Not gonna lie, celebrating will require you to be a little creative this year.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

As we maintain our social distance, though, local businesses continue to answer the call. How about a takeout brunch or high tea for Mother’s Day?

Eater San Diego has a compilation of a dozen San Diego restaurants doing just that, putting together special Mom’s Day packages for at-home enjoyment. Meals on offer include pastries, crepes, burrito bars and more. The eatery options include the Catamaran Resort, with gift and meal choices, Cucina Enoteca Del Mar and DZ Akins deli.

But act fast! Most require reservations by the end of the day Friday, so hurry to make your plans for a Sunday pickup.

If conventional shopping is more your bag, remember that more businesses will re-open for curbside pickup beginning Friday, following Gov. Newsom’s loosening of some closure orders. Book stores and florists, naturally, are on the list, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Today's build goes out to the Moms! 🌺Master Builder Tim shows us how he builds a pretty LEGO Flower! For the full building videos and other activities, visit https://t.co/rkqK6YhLe0#MothersDay #LLCBuildingChallenge #MakingMagicWithMerlin pic.twitter.com/ftXC3GUDSn — LEGOLAND California (@LEGOLAND_CA) May 6, 2020

You may, if you’re the right age though, have some Legos lying around. You could create a bouquet that will last, with the help of Legoland California Resort. which offers a step-by-step online guide to making a flower with just 46 pieces. The video is part of the Legoland Building Challenge, with many more projects for kids at home (and the moms and dads trying to keep their wee hands occupied).

But is mom a rocker, animal lover or fan of literary magic? All three, perhaps? Two local venues, and one special online project, may be just the thing.

Celebrate early with the Casbah, as San Diego’s favorite rock dive streams a new selection of music and special guests on Casbah Live, their YouTube channel. The new video goes up Friday.

On Saturday, Wild Wonders animal park celebrates World Binturong Day with a Zoom viewing party. Bintu-who, you say? That’s a southeast Asian bearcat species, and five of them happen to live at the Bonsall park. They will screen live feedings of the animals beginning at noon.

One great activity for moms to share with kids, that will keep on giving long past Mother’s Day? Reading.

How about reading along with “Harry Potter at Home,” via Wizarding World? And who better to launch the new project than Daniel Radcliffe himself, film’s own Harry? He starts at the beginning with the opening chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first installment of J.K. Rowling’s epic. More notables will join in, including soccer legend David Beckham and Eddie Redmayne, the Oscar-winning star of another Rowling creation, the “Fantastic Beasts” series.

Experience the first Harry Potter book like never before, Daniel Radcliffe (yes, really, Daniel Radcliffe!) joins #HarryPotterAtHome to read Chapter One: ‘The Boy Who Lived’. Settle in and watch the first chapter here:https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/VxTKpVgZY5 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 6, 2020

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: May 8-10 – Mother’s Day Edition was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: