91X Adds 2-Hour Saturday Electronic Music Show to ‘Bring Club Experience Home’

Alternative rock station 91X will debut “Project-X,” a two-hour showcase of electronic music mixed and hosted by Zach Van Lue, at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The station created the new show in light of stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

“Since everyone has to stay home, now seemed like a great time for 91X to bring the club experience home,” Van Lue said. “I’ll be playing mixes reminiscent of the cafes in Ibiza, or maybe a 90’s underground warehouse party. Don’t be surprised to hear chill out sets with dub, reggae, alt hip hop and acid jazz. Play it loud and enjoy!”

The DJ has had international club residencies and appeared at the Bumbershoot festival in Seattle.

91X (XTRA-FM) is owned by Local Media San Diego, LLC. LMSD also owns and operates Z90.3 (XHTZ-FM), Magic 92.5 (XHRM-FM) and 100.7 San Diego (KFMB-FM).

– Staff reports

