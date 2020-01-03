La Jolla Music Society President to Step Down in June for Health Reasons

Share This Article:

La Jolla Music Society President and CEO Ted DeDee announced Friday he will step down in June at the end of the society’s first season at the new Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

DeDee, who took over last April, said he was leaving for health reasons and added that the future of the respected performing arts organization is “bright.”

“I am honored to have guided LJMS through an artistic and financially successful first season at The Conrad,” he said. “Due to various health concerns, I decided that the end of the season would be the best time to step down from the position.”

Steve Baum, chair of the LJMS Board, said DeDee “has put together a thoughtful transition that will allow us ample time to do a search for a new President/CEO.” He said the success of the $76 million Conrad center creates “a great opportunity for new candidates.”

DeDee took over after a previously appointed CEO rescinded her acceptance of the job. Susan T. Danis from the Florida Grand Opera was announced in July 2018 and pulled out two months later amid a controversy at the Miami-based opera.

The music society programs classical, jazz, contemporary music and dance year-round, and produces SummerFest, a nationally recognized chamber music festival in August.

