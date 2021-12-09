Rain on the coast. File photo by Chris Stone

A late-fall storm doused the San Diego-area with moderate showers Thursday in what promised to be a preview of more seriously wet conditions expected next week.

By late afternoon, the daylong rounds of on-again, off-again rain had left behind anywhere from a few hundredths to four-fifths of an inch of moisture across the county, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4:45 p.m., the bands of dark clouds had dropped 0.83 of an inch of moisture on Boucher Hill, near Palomar Mountain; 0.78 on Volcan Mountain; 0.64 in Pine Valley; 0.56 on Otay Mountain; 0.44 in Alpine and Flinn Springs; 0.42 in Miramar; 0.32 in Valley Center; 0.28 in Granite Hills and Kearny Mesa; 0.23 in Point Loma; 0.21 in Lemon Grove; 0.19 in Poway, Ramona and Santee; 0.14 in Carlsbad; 0.11 in Chula Vista and at San Diego International Airport; 0.08 in La Jolla and Oceanside; 0.05 in Del Mar; and 0.04 in San Felipe.

The rainfall was expected to taper off overnight, ushering in fair, cool conditions expected to prevail Friday and through the weekend.

A follow-up autumn storm is likely to bring more significant showers from Monday through Wednesday, according to the weather service. Preliminary precipitation-total estimates are for 1 to 1 1/2 inches in coastal and inland- valley communities, 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 0.5 to 0.75 of an inch in the local deserts.